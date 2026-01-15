Burn ban approved in Montague County

Tickets are now on sale for the Jan. 26 Bowie Chamber of Commerce Banquet at the Bowie Community Center.

The chamber will celebrate its past year of activities and look to 2026 and what it may bring to the community. Tickets are $50. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The evening includes a live and silent auction, along dinner, drinks and awards. Call the chamber at 872-1173 to reserve your tickets today.

Pictured one of the 2024 banquet table winners H&R Block. (File photo)