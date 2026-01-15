Connect with us

NEWS

Tickets on sale now for Bowie Chamber banquet

Published

13 hours ago

on

Tickets are now on sale for the Jan. 26 Bowie Chamber of Commerce Banquet at the Bowie Community Center.
The chamber will celebrate its past year of activities and look to 2026 and what it may bring to the community. Tickets are $50. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The evening includes a live and silent auction, along dinner, drinks and awards. Call the chamber at 872-1173 to reserve your tickets today.

Pictured one of the 2024 banquet table winners H&R Block. (File photo)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWS

Burn ban approved in Montague County

Published

14 hours ago

on

01/15/2026

By


Montague County was placed under a ban on outdoor burning for all unincorporated area in the county effective Jan. 12
Precinct Three Commissioner Mark Murphey told the court he had spoken with many of the fire chiefs and they all feel it is time for the burn ban.
“Some of them have had multiple including several bigger ones where welders were not taking the necessary precautions causing fires. I move we do the ban and emphasize welding precautions that are required,” explained the commissioner, who also is a volunteer firefighter.
The court gave unanimous consent to the motion.

Continue Reading

NEWS

Monday morning fire destroys home on Hwy. 101

Published

14 hours ago

on

01/15/2026

By

This frame house at 3013 State Highway 101 was destroyed by fire around 7 a.m. on Jan. 12. Bowie Rural Fire Chief Randall Preuninger said the house was under renovation and the fire appears to have started in the laundry room going into the attic. The home, owned by Brady Fielder, was occupied by several residents and while they were able to retrieve some items, the home was a total loss. Bowie Rural, Bowie City, Sunset, Forestburg and Alvord Fire responded, along with the sheriff’s office and emergency management. (Courtesy photo)

Continue Reading

NEWS

Montague County Commissioners approve a ban on outdoor burning

Published

3 days ago

on

01/12/2026

By

County officials approved a ban on outdoor burning effective on Jan. 12. The official order with the ban stipulations should be released later this morning.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending