NEWS
Tickets on sale now for Bowie Chamber banquet
Tickets are now on sale for the Jan. 26 Bowie Chamber of Commerce Banquet at the Bowie Community Center.
The chamber will celebrate its past year of activities and look to 2026 and what it may bring to the community. Tickets are $50. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The evening includes a live and silent auction, along dinner, drinks and awards. Call the chamber at 872-1173 to reserve your tickets today.
Pictured one of the 2024 banquet table winners H&R Block. (File photo)
NEWS
Burn ban approved in Montague County
Montague County was placed under a ban on outdoor burning for all unincorporated area in the county effective Jan. 12
Precinct Three Commissioner Mark Murphey told the court he had spoken with many of the fire chiefs and they all feel it is time for the burn ban.
“Some of them have had multiple including several bigger ones where welders were not taking the necessary precautions causing fires. I move we do the ban and emphasize welding precautions that are required,” explained the commissioner, who also is a volunteer firefighter.
The court gave unanimous consent to the motion.
NEWS
Monday morning fire destroys home on Hwy. 101
This frame house at 3013 State Highway 101 was destroyed by fire around 7 a.m. on Jan. 12. Bowie Rural Fire Chief Randall Preuninger said the house was under renovation and the fire appears to have started in the laundry room going into the attic. The home, owned by Brady Fielder, was occupied by several residents and while they were able to retrieve some items, the home was a total loss. Bowie Rural, Bowie City, Sunset, Forestburg and Alvord Fire responded, along with the sheriff’s office and emergency management. (Courtesy photo)
NEWS
Montague County Commissioners approve a ban on outdoor burning
County officials approved a ban on outdoor burning effective on Jan. 12. The official order with the ban stipulations should be released later this morning.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS2 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
100th Birthday3 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News