Feb. 2 deadline to register to vote in time for March primary

A Bowie man is mounting a petition campaign for a local option election that could provide for the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages in Justice of the Peace Precinct Two.

Cody House wants to create an entertainment venue in Bowie where food requirements are lifted when it comes to how alcoholic beverages are served. While Bowie has been “wet,” since elections in 2011, there are restrictions based on food and beverage licenses. For example one license requires a 51/49% split, which means 51% of sales must come from something other than alcohol such as food or other items sold in the business.

In November 2011, Justice of the Peace Two “went wet,” thanks to overwhelming support in a trio of referendums. In those propositions, the sale of beer and wine passed, along with the sale of all alcoholic beverages for off premise consumption only and the sale of mixed beverages in restaurants by food and beverage certificate holders only.

For Bowie that was the first time alcohol was able to legally be sold since March 29, 1907, when the history books state a city marshal was shot at a local Smokey Row saloon. There was a citizens’ uprising and the infamous saloons on Smythe Street were given an ultimatum to get out of town.

