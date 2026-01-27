COUNTY LIFE
North Central Texas College continues closure through Wednesday
Due to anticipated inclement weather and out of an abundance of
caution for the safety of students, faculty, and staff, North Central Texas College will be closed
on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.
All classes across all NCTC campuses and locations will be canceled, and college offices will be
closed.
College officials will continue monitoring weather and road conditions and will provide updates
regarding reopening or additional schedule changes as needed.
COUNTY LIFE
Courthouse to be closed Tuesday
Montague County Judge Kevin Benton announced Monday afternoon the road conditions continue to be hazardous so the courthouse and annex will be closed on Tuesday.
COUNTY LIFE
NCTC will be closed Jan. 27
January 26, 2026
North Central Texas College Announces Weather Closures Due to Inclement
Conditions
Due to anticipated inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of
students, faculty, and staff, North Central Texas College will be closed on Tuesday, January 27,
2026.
All classes across all NCTC campuses and locations will be canceled, and college offices will be
closed.
College officials will continue monitoring weather and road conditions and will provide updates
regarding reopening or additional schedule changes as needed.
Students and employees are encouraged to check the following for the latest updates:
- NCTC website: nctc.edu
- Official social media channels
- Campus email and emergency alerts
North Central Texas College remains committed to the safety of the college community and
appreciates everyone’s patience and cooperation
COUNTY LIFE
NCTC closing on Jan. 24
Due to anticipated inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students, faculty, and staff, North Central Texas College will be closed on Saturday, January 24, 2026.
All classes across all NCTC campuses and locations will be canceled, and college offices will be closed.
College officials will continue monitoring weather and road conditions and will provide updates regarding reopening or additional schedule changes as needed.
Students and employees are encouraged to check the following for the latest updates: • NCTC website: nctc.edu • Official social media channels • Campus email and emergency alerts
