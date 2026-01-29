Connect with us

Friday school closures

Published

6 hours ago

on

Bellevue ISD will start at 10 a.m. on Friday

Gold-Burg, Forestburg and Prairie Valley will not have school Friday.

County XC runners qualify for state meet

Published

3 months ago

on

10/23/2025

By

At least three county athletes qualified for the State Cross Country Meet in Round Rock next weekend.

Bowie’s Brayden Willett finished 7th at the Region I-3A Meet Monday in Lubbock with a time of 16:46.50. He was followed by teammates Monte Mayfield with a time of 18:08.90, Kellen Rater with a 18:22.0 time, Jackson Frye in 18:40.10, Shawn Willett in 18:42.60, Austin Jones in 19:10 and Hayden Sutton with a 20:44.3 time.

The Lady Rabbits were paced by Ollie Gaston in 13:04.2. Bowie had five more runners taking part including Laney Segura in 14:33, Bella Lozano in 14:34.7, Mariah Tompkins in 14:56.5, Scarlett Aviles in 15:50.9 and Isabella Caswell in 17:09.

For further information, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

Cantwell to lead Pioneer Court

Published

7 months ago

on

06/19/2025

By

The 2025 Pioneer Court will be led by Joan Cantwell as the pioneer queen, with Duchesses Bill Ann Jones and Sue Swint.
A coronation of the court will be at 2:30 p.m. on June 27 at the Bowie Community Center. The public is invited to attend the crowning followed by a reception hosted by the Amity Club of Bowie.

Meet the ladies of the Pioneer Court in the Thursday Bowie News. Coming next week the young ladies competing for Miss Jim Bowie Days and Little Miss.

Published

9 months ago

on

04/30/2025

By

City of Bowie warns water may begin flowing over the emergency spillway at Amon Carter Lake tonight between 6-7 p.m. due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

