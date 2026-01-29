Friday school closures

At least three county athletes qualified for the State Cross Country Meet in Round Rock next weekend.

Bowie’s Brayden Willett finished 7th at the Region I-3A Meet Monday in Lubbock with a time of 16:46.50. He was followed by teammates Monte Mayfield with a time of 18:08.90, Kellen Rater with a 18:22.0 time, Jackson Frye in 18:40.10, Shawn Willett in 18:42.60, Austin Jones in 19:10 and Hayden Sutton with a 20:44.3 time.

The Lady Rabbits were paced by Ollie Gaston in 13:04.2. Bowie had five more runners taking part including Laney Segura in 14:33, Bella Lozano in 14:34.7, Mariah Tompkins in 14:56.5, Scarlett Aviles in 15:50.9 and Isabella Caswell in 17:09.

