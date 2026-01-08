COUNTY LIFE
Guitarist Mike McAdoo to perform in Nocona
Jammin’ at the Justin organizers are hosting Mike McAdoo, voted Branson’s number one guitarist in a free public concert at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Nocona Senior Citizens Center.
This will be McAdoo’s second trip to the center to share his talent. The senior center staff is preparing a chicken spaghetti dinner for a donation to Meals on Wheels or you may bring your own dinner. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
All music lovers are welcome to attend. The jam has now raised about $20,800 for local and area non-profits since it began in 2021.
McAdoo has been voted Branson’s number one guitarist for several years in a row. He played guitar six years for the Osmonds and has played on many recording sessions. He has been in the business 48 years having played more than 4,000 performance in Branson and recorded more than 130 CDs. He has played on albums for Mel Tillis, Boxcar Willie, Rex Allen Jr. and many more.
COUNTY LIFE
Our Blood Institute launches blood donation appeal as inventory drops
WHAT:
Our Blood Institute is issuing a broad blood donation appeal after blood inventory levels dropped sharply, from approximately 5,200 units at this time last year to about 2,200 units today. To help stabilize supply, more than 400 units of O blood were recently imported from the East Coast, underscoring the urgent need for local donations, with a critical focus on O blood. Of deep concern for community preparedness, until very recently our region of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas was reliably and proudly self-sufficient.
WHY:
Donations of all blood types are needed to support patient care. However, declining participation among O blood donors has placed added strain on the blood supply.
Between 2020 and 2024, the O-negative donor base declined by 13%, while the O-positive donor base declined by 7%. Those declines have driven a gradual drop in overall blood availability that is creating a persistent worry for the strength of the transfusion safety net. While patient care needs remain steady, including trauma response, surgeries, childbirths and ongoing treatments, local inventory has not rebounded following the holidays.
O blood plays a unique and essential role in both emergency response and scheduled medical care. While every blood type is vital, maintaining adequate O blood inventory is critical to ensuring care is not delayed or disrupted.
WHEN:
Effective immediately
WHERE:
All Our Blood Institute donor centers and mobile blood drives
WE ARE ASKING:
Our Blood Institute is asking donors of all blood types to give, with a special call to eligible O-negative and O-positive donors to donate now. We are also encouraging recent donors to return and new donors to step forward to help ensure patients across our communities continue to receive the care they need.
HOW TO DONATE:
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old* or older can give blood. Donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Walk-ins are also welcome.
*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.
###
Our Blood Institute is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the nation, with 17 donor centers in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. OBI is the nonprofit blood provider for patients at more than 240 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances across all three states.
COUNTY LIFE
Tai Chi class to begin
Tai Chi for Balance and Arthritis will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 14 at the Bowie Senior Citizens Center.
This weekly class will be on Wednesdays unless announced. Everyone is invited to join. Exercises are possible whether standing or sitting.
Wear clothing you can easily move in as well as sturdy, closed-toe shoes. Those with questions may call Melanie Stott, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office at 894-2831.
COUNTY LIFE
Montague County Youth Fair Schedule 2026
Please note new days for home economics and leadership, plus swine and ag mechanics
Jan. 5
4-6 p.m. Home Economics early check-in
Jan. 6
7 -9 a.m. , home economic check-in in all categories
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Leadership Day events, Montague County Cowboy Church
7-8 a.m. – Contestant check-in
8:15 a.m. – Junior prepared speaking begins, along with senior Montague County Ag Advocacy speaking
9:15 a.m. – Junior Montague County Ag Advocacy Speaking begins along with senior prepared speaking
10:15 a.m. – Robotics contest
11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Lunch break
12:30 – 1 p.m. – Contestants check-in for skill-a-thons
1 p.m. – Beef and horse skill-a-thons begin
2-3 p.m. – Check-in for barbecue cookers
3 p.m. – Barbecue contest begins with meat entry turn-in at 4 p.m.
10 a.m. – noon, home economics judging
6 p.m. – home economics results
Jan. 7
8 a.m. – Check-in and weigh all markets, check-in of breeding sheep, breeding goats and dairy goats, check-in all dairy heifers and check-in all poultry, all at Nocona Agriculture Center
8 a.m. to noon – Public viewing of home economics projects, Nocona Community Center
9 a.m. – Poultry show
11 a.m. – Dairy cattle show
Noon – Lamb show
Noon to 2 p.m. – Pickup for all home economics projects
2 p.m. – Goat Show
5 p.m. – All Together Show, ag center
Dairy cattle move out of barn, beef steers and heifers can move into barn after dairy cattle. Lamb and goats move out of barn. Swine can move in after lamb/goat show.
Jan. 8
7 to 8 a.m. – Check-in all rabbit entries
8-9 a.m. – Weigh-in of all steers
8 to 10 a.m. – Weigh-in of all heifers
9 a.m. – Rabbit show
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Weigh-in and classify all swine entries
2 p.m. – Heifer show followed by steer show
6 p.m. – Check-in of all ag. mechanics projects (in sale barn)
Jan. 9
9 a.m. – Ag Mechanic judging begins in sale barn, also swine show
Jan. 10 –
9 a.m. – Barn clean-up
5 p.m. – Drop-off home economics projects for silent auction in the show barn, auction goes from 6 to 8 p.m.
Showmanship buckles will be presented followed by Leadership Day awards, prior to the start of the sale at 6 p.m.
