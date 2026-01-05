COUNTY LIFE
Montague County Youth Fair Schedule 2026
Please note new days for home economics and leadership, plus swine and ag mechanics
Jan. 5
4-6 p.m. Home Economics early check-in
Jan. 6
7 -9 a.m. , home economic check-in in all categories
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Leadership Day events, Montague County Cowboy Church
7-8 a.m. – Contestant check-in
8:15 a.m. – Junior prepared speaking begins, along with senior Montague County Ag Advocacy speaking
9:15 a.m. – Junior Montague County Ag Advocacy Speaking begins along with senior prepared speaking
10:15 a.m. – Robotics contest
11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Lunch break
12:30 – 1 p.m. – Contestants check-in for skill-a-thons
1 p.m. – Beef and horse skill-a-thons begin
2-3 p.m. – Check-in for barbecue cookers
3 p.m. – Barbecue contest begins with meat entry turn-in at 4 p.m.
10 a.m. – noon, home economics judging
6 p.m. – home economics results
Jan. 7
8 a.m. – Check-in and weigh all markets, check-in of breeding sheep, breeding goats and dairy goats, check-in all dairy heifers and check-in all poultry, all at Nocona Agriculture Center
8 a.m. to noon – Public viewing of home economics projects, Nocona Community Center
9 a.m. – Poultry show
11 a.m. – Dairy cattle show
Noon – Lamb show
Noon to 2 p.m. – Pickup for all home economics projects
2 p.m. – Goat Show
5 p.m. – All Together Show, ag center
Dairy cattle move out of barn, beef steers and heifers can move into barn after dairy cattle. Lamb and goats move out of barn. Swine can move in after lamb/goat show.
Jan. 8
7 to 8 a.m. – Check-in all rabbit entries
8-9 a.m. – Weigh-in of all steers
8 to 10 a.m. – Weigh-in of all heifers
9 a.m. – Rabbit show
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Weigh-in and classify all swine entries
2 p.m. – Heifer show followed by steer show
6 p.m. – Check-in of all ag. mechanics projects (in sale barn)
Jan. 9
9 a.m. – Ag Mechanic judging begins in sale barn, also swine show
Jan. 10 –
9 a.m. – Barn clean-up
5 p.m. – Drop-off home economics projects for silent auction in the show barn, auction goes from 6 to 8 p.m.
Showmanship buckles will be presented followed by Leadership Day awards, prior to the start of the sale at 6 p.m.
Spot the brightest star tonight Sirius
Want a cosmic way to welcome the New Year? Step outside on New Year’s Eve 2025 and look south as midnight approaches to spot Sirius, the brightest star visible from Earth. Click the link below for the full story in the Almanac.
https://www.almanac.com/see-brightest-star-sirius-new-years-day
Beef short course planned for Jan. 13 in San Antonio
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Bexar County will host the 2026 Beef Cattle Short Course on Jan. 13 in San Antonio.
The course is scheduled from 3-8:15 p.m. and will be at the Ozuna Library on the campus of Palo Alto College, 1400 Villaret Blvd., San Antonio.
Cost is $20 per person, and registration is available by contacting Kennedy Green at the AgriLife Extension office for Bexar County at 210-631-0400 or kennedy.green@ag.tamu.edu.
There will be two Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units offered — one general and one laws and regulations.
A meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. and feature remarks from Pat Shields, immediate past chair of the Texas Beef Council, on “Building a Beef Herd for All Market Seasons.”
T.R. Lansford, DVM, Texas Animal Health Commission deputy executive director and assistant state veterinarian, Bryan-College Station, will provide a New World screwworm update.
Sessions offered
The concurrent sessions will begin at 3:30 p.m. Participants should select two when registering.
Cow and calf herd health, which will be repeated— Lansford.
DIY spray equipment and pasture weed/brush control, also repeated — Megan Clayton, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension range specialist and professor, Texas A&M Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, Uvalde.
Applicator inspection process and overview — Vick Alexander, assistant regional director, pesticides, Texas Department of Agriculture, San Antonio.
AgriInsurance-PRF, livestock, annual forage and beyond — Jake Surman, relationship agent, Capital Farm Credit, Schulenburg.
For more information visit agrilifetoday.tamu.edu/.
Texoma Business Directory inside today’s Bowie News
Be in the know of what business services are available in the North Texas and southern Oklahoma region. Texoma Business Directory inside today.
