Montague County Youth Fair Schedule 2026

Please note new days for home economics and leadership, plus swine and ag mechanics

Jan. 5

4-6 p.m. Home Economics early check-in

Jan. 6

7 -9 a.m. , home economic check-in in all categories

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Leadership Day events, Montague County Cowboy Church

7-8 a.m. – Contestant check-in

8:15 a.m. – Junior prepared speaking begins, along with senior Montague County Ag Advocacy speaking

9:15 a.m. – Junior Montague County Ag Advocacy Speaking begins along with senior prepared speaking

10:15 a.m. – Robotics contest

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Lunch break

12:30 – 1 p.m. – Contestants check-in for skill-a-thons

1 p.m. – Beef and horse skill-a-thons begin

2-3 p.m. – Check-in for barbecue cookers

3 p.m. – Barbecue contest begins with meat entry turn-in at 4 p.m.

10 a.m. – noon, home economics judging

6 p.m. – home economics results

Jan. 7

8 a.m. – Check-in and weigh all markets, check-in of breeding sheep, breeding goats and dairy goats, check-in all dairy heifers and check-in all poultry, all at Nocona Agriculture Center

8 a.m. to noon – Public viewing of home economics projects, Nocona Community Center

9 a.m. – Poultry show

11 a.m. – Dairy cattle show

Noon – Lamb show

Noon to 2 p.m. – Pickup for all home economics projects

2 p.m. – Goat Show

5 p.m. – All Together Show, ag center

Dairy cattle move out of barn, beef steers and heifers can move into barn after dairy cattle. Lamb and goats move out of barn. Swine can move in after lamb/goat show.

Jan. 8

7 to 8 a.m. – Check-in all rabbit entries

8-9 a.m. – Weigh-in of all steers

8 to 10 a.m. – Weigh-in of all heifers

9 a.m. – Rabbit show

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Weigh-in and classify all swine entries

2 p.m. – Heifer show followed by steer show

6 p.m. – Check-in of all ag. mechanics projects (in sale barn)

Jan. 9

9 a.m. – Ag Mechanic judging begins in sale barn, also swine show

Jan. 10 –

9 a.m. – Barn clean-up

5 p.m. – Drop-off home economics projects for silent auction in the show barn, auction goes from 6 to 8 p.m.

Showmanship buckles will be presented followed by Leadership Day awards, prior to the start of the sale at 6 p.m.