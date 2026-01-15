Meekins returns ‘Home’

It was quite a “homecoming” for Nocona’s Meg Meekins Jan. 8.

Meekins, a freshman for Lubbock Christian’s women’s basketball team, had a return “home” of sorts in playing Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. The game was a Lone Star Conference battle between the 12th-ranked Lady Chaps and the Mustangs.

About 100 Nocona supporters made the trip to see Meekins. She had somewhat of a quiet game for LCU most of the night. Midwestern State gave LCU a battle for most of the evening, the game tied at 59 with under four minutes to play.

Meekins, one of the Lady Chaps’ top 3-point shooters, had not had an outside basket in the game. That changed after receiving a pass from fellow freshman Mattie Dollar at the top of the key. She buried the shot, breaking the tie with 3:47 left and putting LCU on a 13-3 run which would carry the squad to a 73-62 win over the Mustangs.

