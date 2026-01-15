Connect with us

SPORTS

Meekins returns ‘Home’

Published

13 hours ago

on

It was quite a “homecoming” for Nocona’s Meg Meekins Jan. 8.

Meekins, a freshman for Lubbock Christian’s women’s basketball team, had a return “home” of sorts in playing Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls. The game was a Lone Star Conference battle between the 12th-ranked Lady Chaps and the Mustangs.

About 100 Nocona supporters made the trip to see Meekins. She had somewhat of a quiet game for LCU most of the night. Midwestern State gave LCU a battle for most of the evening, the game tied at 59 with under four minutes to play.

Meekins, one of the Lady Chaps’ top 3-point shooters, had not had an outside basket in the game. That changed after receiving a pass from fellow freshman Mattie Dollar at the top of the key. She buried the shot, breaking the tie with 3:47 left and putting LCU on a 13-3 run which would carry the squad to a 73-62 win over the Mustangs.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

SPORTS

Saint Jo boys roll past Dodd City

Published

12 hours ago

on

01/15/2026

By

Saint Jo’s boys basketball team got off to a quick start and used a big third quarter to take a 65-44 homecourt win over Dodd City Jan. 6.

The Panthers got out to a 19-7 first quarter lead on the Hornets. Barrett Johnson had 13 points for Saint Jo with Trent Gaston adding four and Zeke Bonn having a basket.

Lee Yeley led the hosts in the second quarter with a pair of 3-pointers. Johnson had five points and Gaston a basket.

Dodd City tossed in 18 points but still found themselves down 33-25 at the half.

For further information, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

SPORTS

Bulldogs hang tough in loss to Perrin

Published

13 hours ago

on

01/15/2026

By

Many Prairie Valley fans had misgivings about taking state-ranked and defending Class A state champs Perrin Jan. 6, one fan saying “nothing good can come of this.”

The Bulldogs gave a solid showing against the visiting Pirates, staying close for more than three quarters before outside shooting by Perrin enabled the visitors to pull away in a 72-57 win.

Perrin looked to blow things out early, with a 5-0 lead in the opening minute before Sawyer Bray snapped the string. The Pirates went on an 8-0 run for a 13-2 lead mid-quarter.

Prairie Valley’s Trae Campbell showed what kind of night it would be by getting inside for baskets. Jarrett Horton’s 3-pointer capped a 4-of-11 shooting frame for the ‘Dogs, who were down 19-11 after eight minutes.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

SPORTS

Rabbit BB falls to Holliday

Published

13 hours ago

on

01/15/2026

By

Several Bowie turnovers in the opening moments Friday night enabled visiting Holliday to get out to a 10-2 lead. The Eagles then used a third quarter offensive explosion for a 72-27 win over the host Rabbits.

Four turnovers in the first 90 seconds hurt the Rabbits, Holliday took advantage and broke things wide open. Holliday led 10-2 with Tyler Richey coming through with the only Bowie points. Cason Airington’s 3-pointers ended a 3-of-8 shooting frame for the Rabbits, which were down 17-8 after one quarter.

Bowie’s shooting continued going downhill into the second quarter, the Rabbits missing all five shots. A free throw by Richey midway through the frame would be the only point. Holliday outscored Bowie 13-1 in the second frame to take a 30-9 lead at the half.

The Visitors opened the third quarter on a 12-1 run, over the first nearly three minutes of the third. Both teams had their best scoring quarters in the third.

For further information, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.

