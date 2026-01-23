NCTC closing on Jan. 24

Due to anticipated inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students, faculty, and staff, North Central Texas College will be closed on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

All classes across all NCTC campuses and locations will be canceled, and college offices will be closed.

College officials will continue monitoring weather and road conditions and will provide updates regarding reopening or additional schedule changes as needed.

Students and employees are encouraged to check the following for the latest updates: • NCTC website: nctc.edu • Official social media channels • Campus email and emergency alerts