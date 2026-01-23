COUNTY LIFE
NCTC closing on Jan. 24
Due to anticipated inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students, faculty, and staff, North Central Texas College will be closed on Saturday, January 24, 2026.
All classes across all NCTC campuses and locations will be canceled, and college offices will be closed.
College officials will continue monitoring weather and road conditions and will provide updates regarding reopening or additional schedule changes as needed.
Students and employees are encouraged to check the following for the latest updates: • NCTC website: nctc.edu • Official social media channels • Campus email and emergency alerts
COUNTY LIFE
Commissioners set Jan. 26 meeting
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Jan. 26.
Items on the agenda include: Consider payment to Election Systems & Software, LLC from contingency fund; consider the county using American Frontier Auctions to sell property; consider setting speed limit sings in Silver lakes Subdivision to 30 mph in Montague County; precinct three fence clearing on Applegate Road and precinct four fence clearing on Kerr Road; review two replats in Silver Lakes Ranch and Nocona Hills; and open sealed bids for fuel.
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie Chamber moves banquet to March 16
Due to potential winter weather concerns, the Bowie Chamber of Commerce board postponed the banquet from Jan. 26 to March 16.
Tickets are now on sale for the March16 Bowie Chamber of Commerce Banquet at the Bowie Community Center.
The chamber will celebrate its past year of activities and look to 2026. Tickets are $50. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The evening includes a live and silent auction, along with dinner, drinks and awards. Chamber honors will include the Frances Brite Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, Support Member Award and New Business of the Year, along with the popular best decorated table awards.
Call the chamber at 872-1173 to reserve your tickets today.
COUNTY LIFE
Father/daughter dance Jan. 31
The 14th annual Father Daughter Dance in Bowie will be from 7 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 31 in the Bowie Community Center.
This event is hosted free of charge by Freedom Life Church and the community center, along with its sponsors. The decoration colors will follow a rose and gold scheme. A professional photographer will be on site. This dance has become a tradition with families as daughters of all ages, dress up for a night out with their dad. There will be a deejay and lots of refreshments.
