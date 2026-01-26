Connect with us

NCTC will be closed Jan. 27

January 26, 2026
North Central Texas College Announces Weather Closures Due to Inclement
Conditions
Due to anticipated inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of
students, faculty, and staff, North Central Texas College will be closed on Tuesday, January 27,
2026.
All classes across all NCTC campuses and locations will be canceled, and college offices will be
closed.
College officials will continue monitoring weather and road conditions and will provide updates
regarding reopening or additional schedule changes as needed.
Students and employees are encouraged to check the following for the latest updates:

  • NCTC website: nctc.edu
  • Official social media channels
  • Campus email and emergency alerts
    North Central Texas College remains committed to the safety of the college community and
    appreciates everyone’s patience and cooperation
COUNTY LIFE

Courthouse to be closed Tuesday

01/26/2026

Montague County Judge Kevin Benton announced Monday afternoon the road conditions continue to be hazardous so the courthouse and annex will be closed on Tuesday.

COUNTY LIFE

NCTC closing on Jan. 24

01/23/2026

Due to anticipated inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students, faculty, and staff, North Central Texas College will be closed on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

All classes across all NCTC campuses and locations will be canceled, and college offices will be closed.

College officials will continue monitoring weather and road conditions and will provide updates regarding reopening or additional schedule changes as needed.

Students and employees are encouraged to check the following for the latest updates: • NCTC website: nctc.edu • Official social media channels • Campus email and emergency alerts

COUNTY LIFE

Commissioners set Jan. 26 meeting

01/22/2026

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on Jan. 26.
Items on the agenda include: Consider payment to Election Systems & Software, LLC from contingency fund; consider the county using American Frontier Auctions to sell property; consider setting speed limit sings in Silver lakes Subdivision to 30 mph in Montague County; precinct three fence clearing on Applegate Road and precinct four fence clearing on Kerr Road; review two replats in Silver Lakes Ranch and Nocona Hills; and open sealed bids for fuel.

