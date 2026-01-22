NEWS
Schools announce early dismissals
Gold-Burg ISD – Dismiss at 12:45 p.m. on Jan 23
Bellevue ISD – Dismiss at noon on Jan 23
Nocona ISD – Dismiss at 1 p.m on Jan. 23
Prairie Valley ISD – Dismiss at 1 p.m. on Jan 23
Forestburg ISD – Dismiss at 1 pm.
This list will be updated as the districts post their information on the Region 9 weather notification system
NEWS
Bowie City Council meets on Jan. 27
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 in council chambers.
In the city manager’s report Bert Cunningham will report on the Texas Water Development Board grant program and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality grant program.
In old business, the council will have the second reading of a pair of ordinance related to a swap of land related to the construction and location of a new lift station. There also is a second reading for a budget amendment related to grant funds.
Three appointments will be considered for the planning and zoning commission. Police Chief Guy Green will present the annual racial profiling report.
Automatic aid agreements between the Sunset Volunteer Fire Department and Bowie Rural VFD will be examined. The council also will consider donating funds to the Helen Farabee Center for opioid-related treatment in Montague County.
NEWS
Nocona Council makes appointments, begins new year
Members of the Nocona City Council made four re-appointments, reluctantly accepted an increase in solid waste costs and set up an agenda policy during its first meeting of the new year on Jan. 13.
As 2026 opened Britton Brooks, municipal court judge, and Cindy McCracken, municipal court clerk, were named to a new term of service.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Police investigate pedestrian vs vehicle accident
Bowie Police are investigating a vehicle/pedestrian accident in front of the Bowie Post office last week where a woman crossing the street was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene.
The accident occurred around 8:47 a.m. on Jan. 14 at 113 N. Mason. Sgt. Investigator Travis Fuller said video of the incident shows Cheryl Hendricks, 68, being struck by a vehicle driving north. She had parked across the street from the post office steps on the east side of Mason, and was crossing the street going to the post office.
Fuller explained there was a vehicle backing out of the post office, when the suspect vehicle stopped as that person backed out. The suspect vehicle then drove forward and reportedly struck the woman, but kept going.
“He drove to the light stopped and then went on. A witness who had reported that to police,” said Fuller.
Hendricks was transported by ambulance to Medical City Decatur and then airlifted to Medical City Denton. Fuller said Monday she remains in a medically induced coma. The officer said while they have a suspect, that person has not been arrested or charged. At this point the case is serious bodily injury which is a third-degree felony. If the victim dies that could turn into a second-degree felony.
