County courthouse closing early

The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 in council chambers.

In the city manager’s report Bert Cunningham will report on the Texas Water Development Board grant program and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality grant program.

In old business, the council will have the second reading of a pair of ordinance related to a swap of land related to the construction and location of a new lift station. There also is a second reading for a budget amendment related to grant funds.

Three appointments will be considered for the planning and zoning commission. Police Chief Guy Green will present the annual racial profiling report.

Automatic aid agreements between the Sunset Volunteer Fire Department and Bowie Rural VFD will be examined. The council also will consider donating funds to the Helen Farabee Center for opioid-related treatment in Montague County.