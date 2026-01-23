NEWS
County courthouse closing early
The Montague County Courthouse will close today at noon due to the pending winter ice storm.
NEWS
Red Cross Shelter opens today in Bowie during storm
The American Red Cross shelter at the Bowie Community Center will open at 5 p.m. today at 413 Pelham. Those who need a warm place to stay and shelter are welcome. Everyone please be safe during this winter storm.
NEWS
Schools announce early dismissals
Gold-Burg ISD – Dismiss at 12:45 p.m. on Jan 23
Bellevue ISD – Dismiss at noon on Jan 23
Nocona ISD – Dismiss at 1 p.m on Jan. 23
Prairie Valley ISD – Dismiss at 1 p.m. on Jan 23
Forestburg ISD – Dismiss at 1 pm.
This list will be updated as the districts post their information on the Region 9 weather notification system
NEWS
Bowie City Council meets on Jan. 27
The Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 in council chambers.
In the city manager’s report Bert Cunningham will report on the Texas Water Development Board grant program and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality grant program.
In old business, the council will have the second reading of a pair of ordinance related to a swap of land related to the construction and location of a new lift station. There also is a second reading for a budget amendment related to grant funds.
Three appointments will be considered for the planning and zoning commission. Police Chief Guy Green will present the annual racial profiling report.
Automatic aid agreements between the Sunset Volunteer Fire Department and Bowie Rural VFD will be examined. The council also will consider donating funds to the Helen Farabee Center for opioid-related treatment in Montague County.
