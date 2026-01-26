Connect with us

TxDOT working around the clock

Published

3 hours ago

on

All Nine Counties: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young.
Date: January 26, 2026, 3:00PM
WICHITA FALLS DISTRICT – It was a very productive day for TxDOT crews. Primary
highways in the District have at least one lane cleared. Howevwer, many still have patchy snow
and ice. Drivers also need to slow down on ramps, frontage roads, and intersections. They get
fewer passes with a snowplow which is trying to clear lanes on a freeway facility.
Wichita Falls: I-44, US 287, AND US 82 (Kell Fwy) in Wichita Falls have all lanes open. Traffic is
moving very well.
Gainesville: The mainlanes on I-35 in Gainesville are plowed and traffic is moving at moderate
speeds. However, the frontage roads and ramps on I-35 are still covered at this hour. Frontage
roads and ramps will be cleared tonight. Plows on US 82 in Gainesville are working hard on
getting one lane open and passable. Travel is difficult and discouraged.
While snowplows made process today on primary and secondary roads, they were unable to
work much on the Farm to Markets and lesser travel roadways in our nine-county region.
The entire district is concerned with refreezing tonight. Please be extremely cautious and expect
patchy ice or snow on bridges and overpasses. Black ice is possible since solar radiation
provided some melting even while temperatures were well below freezing.
Motorists should consult DriveTexas.Org and weather forecasts before leaving home.
DriveTexas will also show TxDOT Traffic Cameras from all over the state.
TxDOT will remain on duty 24 hours a day with no estimate of when we will return to normal
operations.

Remember to follow the Wichita Falls District in our Facebook page,
@TxDOTWichitaFalls and on X/Twitter, @ @TxDOTWF .
If you experience an emergency on the road, call 9-1-1 for help and stay buckled up inside your vehicle.

NEWS

School to close on Tuesday

Published

5 hours ago

on

01/26/2026

By

The following school districts have announced they will close on Jan. 27 due to the weather

Bowie ISD

Bellevue ISD

Gold-Burg ISD

Forestburg ISD

Nocona ISD

Prairie Valley ISD

Montague ISD

North Central Texas College

NEWS

County offices closing on Monday, court meeting moved

Published

1 day ago

on

01/25/2026

By

The Montague County Courthouse and Annex will be closed Jan. 26 due to the inclement weather and road conditions.

The commissioner’s court also has moved it previously scheduled Jan. 26 meeting to Jan. 28.

The Clay County Courthouse also is closed Monday.

NEWS

Schools announce Monday closures

Published

1 day ago

on

01/25/2026

By

The following districts have announced closings in Montague County via the Region 9 Service Center.

Forestburg ISD

Montague ISD

Bellevue ISD

Nocona ISD

Saint Jo ISD

Bowie ISD

North Central Texas College

This this will be updated when new schools post.

