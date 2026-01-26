School to close on Tuesday

All Nine Counties: Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young.

Date: January 26, 2026, 3:00PM

WICHITA FALLS DISTRICT – It was a very productive day for TxDOT crews. Primary

highways in the District have at least one lane cleared. Howevwer, many still have patchy snow

and ice. Drivers also need to slow down on ramps, frontage roads, and intersections. They get

fewer passes with a snowplow which is trying to clear lanes on a freeway facility.

Wichita Falls: I-44, US 287, AND US 82 (Kell Fwy) in Wichita Falls have all lanes open. Traffic is

moving very well.

Gainesville: The mainlanes on I-35 in Gainesville are plowed and traffic is moving at moderate

speeds. However, the frontage roads and ramps on I-35 are still covered at this hour. Frontage

roads and ramps will be cleared tonight. Plows on US 82 in Gainesville are working hard on

getting one lane open and passable. Travel is difficult and discouraged.

While snowplows made process today on primary and secondary roads, they were unable to

work much on the Farm to Markets and lesser travel roadways in our nine-county region.

The entire district is concerned with refreezing tonight. Please be extremely cautious and expect

patchy ice or snow on bridges and overpasses. Black ice is possible since solar radiation

provided some melting even while temperatures were well below freezing.

Motorists should consult DriveTexas.Org and weather forecasts before leaving home.

DriveTexas will also show TxDOT Traffic Cameras from all over the state.

TxDOT will remain on duty 24 hours a day with no estimate of when we will return to normal

operations.

#

If you experience an emergency on the road, call 9-1-1 for help and stay buckled up inside your vehicle.



