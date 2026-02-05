OBITUARIES
Billy Joe James
April 21, 1941 – January 28, 2026
BOWIE – Billy Joe James, 84, passed away on Jan. 28, 2026 in Wichita Falls, TX.
A visitation was on Feb. 4 at Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home. A funeral service was on Feb. 5 and burial followed at Jones Cemetery in Kendalia, TX.
Billy was born on April 21, 1941 in Lockett. He was the youngest of nine children of Alfred L. and Ethel James. Billy spent portions of his life living in Denton, Shoreacres and Kendalia, TX. A U.S. Army veteran and Second Lieutenant in the National Guard, Billy served as mayor of Shoreacres and was active in civic activities where he lived. He excelled in multiple fields including business, ranching and civic service. He founded Bee Jay Molding, a successful injection-molding business in the Houston and Boerne communities.
Preceded in death by his parents, siblings and a grandson.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jane; three children; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Billy is remembered as a dedicated family man, leader, mentor and friend.
Memorial donations may be made to Kendalia Volunteer Fire Department, Comfort Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.
Services entrusted to Ebensberger Fisher Funeral Home. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Sylvia Jackson Stone
November 26, 1940 – January 28, 2026
BOWIE – Sylvia Jackson Stone, 85, died on Jan. 28, 2026 after a short illness.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Feb. 6 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie with Pastor Mike Henson officiating.
She was born in Corsicana on Nov. 26. 1940 to Mildred and L.R. (Willie) Jackson. She was the oldest of four Jackson siblings. She graduated from Doniphan High School in Doniphan, MO in 1957 and became a registered nurse upon her graduation from the Baylor School of Nursing in 1962. She worked as a nurse and homemaker for many years before retiring to Bowie.
She was a Christian woman who attended many Baptist churches throughout her life ending with First Baptist Church of Bowie. She was also a member of Bowie’s Knit Together Sisterhood.
She is preceded in death by her parents; three siblings; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is survived by her husband, Tony C. Stone; two sons; one daughter-in-law; six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to charities of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Dr. Ronald Wayne Westbrook, D.C.
September 12, 1957 – January 25, 2026
BOWIE – Dr. Ronald Wayne Westbrook, D.C., 68, passed away on Jan. 25, 2026.
The family received friends on Feb. 2 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A funeral service was at 1 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie with Dr. Tony Rogers officiating. Burial followed with military honors at Terral Cemetery in Terral, OK.
Ron was born on Sept. 12, 1957 to Jerry Philip Westbrook and Louise Marie Tettelton. He grew up in Nocona and graduated from Nocona High School in 1976. While in school, Ron excelled in UIL, One Act Play, track and football. He started all four years on the varsity football team, playing on both sides of the ball, earning All-State honors. After graduation, Ron joined the United States Air Force.
In 1977, he married Sharon Duke from Terral, OK.
Ron was known by many names: devoted husband, father, grandfather (Nonnie), son, brother, doc, Dr. Ron and true friend. He had a passion for helping people. This passion is what led him to his career in chiropractic medicine. Dr. Westbrook graduated from Parker University in 1994 and taught chiropractic technique to all under classes at the college. He opened his business, Health Innovations, in 1994 in Decatur. His love and compassion for his patients made him stand alone as the best chiropractor in this area. They will miss him greatly.
Throughout his life, his work ethic was undeniable. Whether it was carpentry, working two to three jobs to support his family, putting himself through college, or just lending a helping hand to any friend or family that needed it, you could always count on Ron to be there, no matter what.
Along with his many other accomplishments, Ron was a published author. In 2012, he wrote the book, “Choices.”
Ron enjoyed dancing, trying new foods and restaurants, going to the movies, trying to be funny, sports, spending time with family and most of all being “Team Payton.” He will always be remembered for his love and devotion to his friends, family and patients. Our hearts are comforted knowing he is now in his eternal home wrapped in the arms of Jesus, his dad, mom, brothers and daughter, Megan.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother; brothers, James Westbrook, Alan Robinson and Mark Robinson; and daughter, “gorgeous genius,” Megan Westbrook Holt.
Ron is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharon Westbrook, Bowie; granddaughter, Payton Holt, Bowie; brother, Eddy Robinson, Bowie; sister, Rebecca Compton, Hurst along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Russell Wilfred Fenoglio
June 29, 1935 – January 28, 2026
MONTAGUE – Russell Wilfred Fenoglio, 90, passed away peacefully in his home on Jan. 28, 2026.
A memorial service took place at 3 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the First Baptist Church in Montague with Bro. Micky Miller officiating. Family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Russell was born June 29, 1935 in Montague to Emilia “Millie” Marchello and James J. “Pop” Fenoglio. Going to school in Montague and Nocona, he then graduated in 1953 from Forestburg High School where he met his wife of 70 years, Clara Jonell Miller of Mallard, TX. They were married on Feb. 18, 1955, in Fort Worth.
Russell and Jonell raised their family in Irving where he was a district manager for Southwestern General Life Insurance Company. They relocated their family back home to Montague in 1972, where he was a rancher and peanut farmer. The couple enjoyed playing dominoes (42 or 84) with their church family couples from Montague Baptist Church where he was a member and served as deacon.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Albert H. Fenoglio; sister, Gladys Anna (Fenoglio) Lemons and nephew Albert H. Fenoglio, Jr. “Buddy.”
Russell is survived by his wife, Jonell Fenoglio, Nocona; sons, Russell “Rusty” Wayne Fenoglio and wife Carolyn, Nocona, and James Clayton Fenoglio and wife Jill, Mallard; daughter, Diana Jo Hamilton and husband Dewayne, Bowie; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; niece, MaryAnn (Lemons) Ewing and husband Ronnie; and his special four-legged companion, “Queen” his black lab.
The family of Russell would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to all of the staff and physicians at Nocona General Hospital, Advanced Rehabilitation and Healthcare of Bowie and Solaris Hospice for the compassionate and care provided to him.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to First Baptist Church of Montague at P.O. 306, Montague, TX 76251, or the Mallard Cemetery Association at P.O. Box 28 Forestburg, TX 76239, or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
