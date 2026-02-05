

September 12, 1957 – January 25, 2026

BOWIE – Dr. Ronald Wayne Westbrook, D.C., 68, passed away on Jan. 25, 2026.

The family received friends on Feb. 2 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 1 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Southside Baptist Church in Bowie with Dr. Tony Rogers officiating. Burial followed with military honors at Terral Cemetery in Terral, OK.

Ron was born on Sept. 12, 1957 to Jerry Philip Westbrook and Louise Marie Tettelton. He grew up in Nocona and graduated from Nocona High School in 1976. While in school, Ron excelled in UIL, One Act Play, track and football. He started all four years on the varsity football team, playing on both sides of the ball, earning All-State honors. After graduation, Ron joined the United States Air Force.

In 1977, he married Sharon Duke from Terral, OK.

Ron was known by many names: devoted husband, father, grandfather (Nonnie), son, brother, doc, Dr. Ron and true friend. He had a passion for helping people. This passion is what led him to his career in chiropractic medicine. Dr. Westbrook graduated from Parker University in 1994 and taught chiropractic technique to all under classes at the college. He opened his business, Health Innovations, in 1994 in Decatur. His love and compassion for his patients made him stand alone as the best chiropractor in this area. They will miss him greatly.

Throughout his life, his work ethic was undeniable. Whether it was carpentry, working two to three jobs to support his family, putting himself through college, or just lending a helping hand to any friend or family that needed it, you could always count on Ron to be there, no matter what.

Along with his many other accomplishments, Ron was a published author. In 2012, he wrote the book, “Choices.”

Ron enjoyed dancing, trying new foods and restaurants, going to the movies, trying to be funny, sports, spending time with family and most of all being “Team Payton.” He will always be remembered for his love and devotion to his friends, family and patients. Our hearts are comforted knowing he is now in his eternal home wrapped in the arms of Jesus, his dad, mom, brothers and daughter, Megan.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother; brothers, James Westbrook, Alan Robinson and Mark Robinson; and daughter, “gorgeous genius,” Megan Westbrook Holt.

Ron is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sharon Westbrook, Bowie; granddaughter, Payton Holt, Bowie; brother, Eddy Robinson, Bowie; sister, Rebecca Compton, Hurst along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication