County teams lift at Nocona meet

Several county schools all competed at a Powerlifting meet in Nocona Feb. 9.

At 114-pounds Nocona’s Kaeden Wallace finished second with a combined 820-pound lift. Nocona’s Julian Sosa won the 123-pound division with a combined 735-pound effort. Aiden Clopton of Prairie Valley was second with a 530-pound lift.

Kaden Rutherford of Bowie was 3rd in the division after a 515-pound lift.

At 132-pounds, Aiden Lopez of Nocona was 2nd after a combined 760-pound effort. Teammate Jarrett Gaston was 4th at 148-pounds with a 790-pound lift.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.