SPORTS
Saint Jo boys defeat Prairie Valley
Saint Jo’s boys got out to a 29-3 first quarter lead Feb. 13 and ultimately cruised to an 80-47 win over visiting Prairie Valley.
The host Panthers went to 8-1 in District 10-A and 23-10 overall with the Bulldogs falling to 2-7.
Saint Jo used inside shooting from Trent Gaston and 3-point shooting from both Landen Williams and Barrett Johnson to pull away early. The Panthers shot 10-of-16 from the field in the early going.
Prairie Valley, which had just seven players, shot 2-of-8 in the frame with junior Sawyer Bray having both buckets. Free throws from James Wells, Jarrett Horton, and Dayne Sadler accounted for the other four points to cut the deficit to 29-8 after one.
SPORTS
Nocona falls in tiebreaker
Intangibles aren’t always talked about but they’re a vital component of a game.
Things like heart, hustle, and determination aren’t mentioned in the scoresheet but they lead to things that do. In the third meeting between Seymour and Nocona’s girl’s basketball teams, it came down to intangibles to decide a seeding matchup between the two schools.
Each team finished District 9-2A play at 11-1, the winner of the Feb. 12 game moving on as the top seed in the playoffs. Looking to avenge a loss to Nocona two nights earlier, Seymour used a pressing defense and hustle throughout to lead by as many as 16.
The Lady Indians made things interesting in the fourth quarter when they came back from a 16-point deficit but Seymour’s free throw shooting late enabled the squad to take a 56-51 win.
SPORTS
Saint Jo sweeps past Forestburg
Visiting Saint Jo picked up two wins over Forestburg Feb. 10
The Lady Panthers ended the regular season at 4-4 with a 40-35 win over the Lady ‘Horns. The host team led 9-3 after one. Kamron Skidmore had a basket with Tatum Morman adding a free throw.
Morman led Saint Jo with four points with Skidmore tossing in three. Abby Carter had a 3-pointer with Savannah Hill tossing in a basket. Forestburg led 20-15 at the half.
Jordyn O’Neal, who was scoreless in the first half, had three points along with Hill and Maxey Johnson. Morman added two points. Saint Jo’s defense allowed just five points to put the Lady Panthers up 26-25 to start the fourth quarter.
SPORTS
Indians win big over AC, 81-27
Nocona’s boy’s basketball squad hosted winless in District 9-2A Archer City and sent the Wildcats home with an 81-27 loss Feb. 13.
The Indians are now 8-3 in district. The squad traveled to Electra Feb. 13 to close out the regular season.
Nocona had 26 first quarter points, paced by nine each from Landon Fatheree and Karson Kleinhans and five by post Logan Gaston. An Adrian Gutierrez basket and RJ Walker free throw rounded out the scoring with the Indians taking a 26-10 lead after one.
Klenhans had 11 second quarter points for Nocona. Juve Rodriguez, Fatheree, Peyton Matthews each had a basket. The Indians held the visitors to just two points to give the hosts a 46-12 lead at halftime.
