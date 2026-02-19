Saint Jo boys defeat Prairie Valley

Saint Jo’s boys got out to a 29-3 first quarter lead Feb. 13 and ultimately cruised to an 80-47 win over visiting Prairie Valley.

The host Panthers went to 8-1 in District 10-A and 23-10 overall with the Bulldogs falling to 2-7.

Saint Jo used inside shooting from Trent Gaston and 3-point shooting from both Landen Williams and Barrett Johnson to pull away early. The Panthers shot 10-of-16 from the field in the early going.

Prairie Valley, which had just seven players, shot 2-of-8 in the frame with junior Sawyer Bray having both buckets. Free throws from James Wells, Jarrett Horton, and Dayne Sadler accounted for the other four points to cut the deficit to 29-8 after one.

