Nocona falls in tiebreaker

Intangibles aren’t always talked about but they’re a vital component of a game.

Things like heart, hustle, and determination aren’t mentioned in the scoresheet but they lead to things that do. In the third meeting between Seymour and Nocona’s girl’s basketball teams, it came down to intangibles to decide a seeding matchup between the two schools.

Each team finished District 9-2A play at 11-1, the winner of the Feb. 12 game moving on as the top seed in the playoffs. Looking to avenge a loss to Nocona two nights earlier, Seymour used a pressing defense and hustle throughout to lead by as many as 16.

The Lady Indians made things interesting in the fourth quarter when they came back from a 16-point deficit but Seymour’s free throw shooting late enabled the squad to take a 56-51 win.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.