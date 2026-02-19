Saint Jo sweeps past Forestburg

Visiting Saint Jo picked up two wins over Forestburg Feb. 10

The Lady Panthers ended the regular season at 4-4 with a 40-35 win over the Lady ‘Horns. The host team led 9-3 after one. Kamron Skidmore had a basket with Tatum Morman adding a free throw.

Morman led Saint Jo with four points with Skidmore tossing in three. Abby Carter had a 3-pointer with Savannah Hill tossing in a basket. Forestburg led 20-15 at the half.

Jordyn O’Neal, who was scoreless in the first half, had three points along with Hill and Maxey Johnson. Morman added two points. Saint Jo’s defense allowed just five points to put the Lady Panthers up 26-25 to start the fourth quarter.

