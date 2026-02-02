Very few changes in UIL realignments

County schools saw very few changes in their districts after the University Interscholastic League released its realignments Feb. 2 for the 26-27 and 27-28 school years.

Bowie’s football district, which will be District 4 Division I, will remain the same with Boyd, Paradise, Peaster, and Vernon. Iowa Park moved up to Class 4A.

Basketball district, will be District 6-3A, will consist of Henrietta, Holliday, Jacksboro, Vernon and City View. Breckenridge will replace Iowa Park.

In volleyball, also District 6-3A, Henrietta, Holliday, Jacksboro, Vernon, and City View will join the Rabbits.

Nocona’s football district, which will be District 6-2A Division I, will have Alvord, Muenster, Chico, Olney and Tioga join the Indians. The basketball district will be 11-2A and remain the same with Archer City, Electra, Nocona, Olney, Petrolia, Seymour, and Windthorst.

In volleyball, the district will consist of Archer City, Olney, Petrolia, and Windthorst along with defending district champ Nocona.

Saint Jo’s football team will be in District 12-A Division I along with Campbell, Fruitvale, and Savoy. Gold-Burg and Forestburg will be in District 10-A Division II along with Harrold, Throckmorton, and Woodson.

In basketball, which will be District 18-A, Gold-Burg and Forestburg will be joined by Bellevue, Midway, Prairie Valley and Saint Jo. Those same schools will make up District 10-A in volleyball.

Further details, such as reaction from area coaches, will be found in Thursday’s Bowie News.