SPORTS
Very few changes in UIL realignments
County schools saw very few changes in their districts after the University Interscholastic League released its realignments Feb. 2 for the 26-27 and 27-28 school years.
Bowie’s football district, which will be District 4 Division I, will remain the same with Boyd, Paradise, Peaster, and Vernon. Iowa Park moved up to Class 4A.
Basketball district, will be District 6-3A, will consist of Henrietta, Holliday, Jacksboro, Vernon and City View. Breckenridge will replace Iowa Park.
In volleyball, also District 6-3A, Henrietta, Holliday, Jacksboro, Vernon, and City View will join the Rabbits.
Nocona’s football district, which will be District 6-2A Division I, will have Alvord, Muenster, Chico, Olney and Tioga join the Indians. The basketball district will be 11-2A and remain the same with Archer City, Electra, Nocona, Olney, Petrolia, Seymour, and Windthorst.
In volleyball, the district will consist of Archer City, Olney, Petrolia, and Windthorst along with defending district champ Nocona.
Saint Jo’s football team will be in District 12-A Division I along with Campbell, Fruitvale, and Savoy. Gold-Burg and Forestburg will be in District 10-A Division II along with Harrold, Throckmorton, and Woodson.
In basketball, which will be District 18-A, Gold-Burg and Forestburg will be joined by Bellevue, Midway, Prairie Valley and Saint Jo. Those same schools will make up District 10-A in volleyball.
Further details, such as reaction from area coaches, will be found in Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Saint Jo boys beat Bellevue, 46-42
Make no doubt about it: In Saint Jo Coach Jacob Nocktonick’s mind, Barrett Johnson is the District 10-A MVP.
“There’s one guy in that locker room when times are tough, he will step up,” Nocktonick said following the Panthers’ 46-42 win over host Bellevue Jan. 20. “All the guys in the locker room will agree with me.”
Johnson stepped up in a major way with Saint Jo leading 29-27 to start the fourth quarter. His falling down 3-pointer and basket helped key a 7-0 run to begin the final frame. It would prove to be the difference.
Baskets by Trent Gaston and Landon Shannon would help the Panthers lead 44-30 midway through the fourth. Bellevue would not go down without a fight, getting within six but no closer.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Bellevue girls take win over Saint Jo
Bellevue girl’s basketball coach Larry Tidwell was less than thrilled following the Lady Eagles’ 49-48 home win over Saint Jo Jan. 20.
Despite his squad going to 25-2 and remaining perfect in District 10-A, Tidwell said he saw room for improvement.
“We have some stuff to work on,” Tidwell said with a shake of the head following the first win over the Lady Panthers in more than 10 years. “Beating them was huge, though. Saint Jo plays hard and they’re well coached.”
Tidwell said he knew once Saint Jo Coach John Shield had players return from injury, they were going to be a load to handle. Couple getting players back with Bellevue’s Mattie Broussard being knocked out of the game due to injury and the game became tight to the delight of a full house in the Bellevue gym.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Jackrabbits lost to Hawks, 54-45
Bowie got out to a quick lead Jan. 23 against Iowa Park at home but the Rabbit fortunes went downhill from there as the visitors took control in the second halfof a 54-45 Hawk win.
Bowie is now 1-5 to close out District 7-3A play and 11-16 overall with Iowa Park 3-2 and 12-9.
Caden Belcher opened the Rabbit scoring with a basket. The Bowie defense held Iowa Park to one shot a possession with Belcher and Christian Whatley crashing the boards.
Rayder Mann and sophomore Finn Riddle handled the offense, Mann coming through with eight points in the frame to help Bowie take a 15-7 lead late in the first. Whatley closed the quarter with a bucket, as the Rabbits, which shot 54% from the field in the opening eight minutes, took a 17-9 lead.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
