Saint Jo boys beat Bellevue, 46-42

Make no doubt about it: In Saint Jo Coach Jacob Nocktonick’s mind, Barrett Johnson is the District 10-A MVP.

“There’s one guy in that locker room when times are tough, he will step up,” Nocktonick said following the Panthers’ 46-42 win over host Bellevue Jan. 20. “All the guys in the locker room will agree with me.”

Johnson stepped up in a major way with Saint Jo leading 29-27 to start the fourth quarter. His falling down 3-pointer and basket helped key a 7-0 run to begin the final frame. It would prove to be the difference.

Baskets by Trent Gaston and Landon Shannon would help the Panthers lead 44-30 midway through the fourth. Bellevue would not go down without a fight, getting within six but no closer.

