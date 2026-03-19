NEWS
Bowie City Councilors may fill vacancy
The Bowie City Council will consider applicants to fill the vacancy in precinct one north ward when its meets at 6 p.m. on March 24.
The council has been accepting applications since the resignation of Brandon Walker about two weeks ago, after he moved out of the precinct. The council has 30 days in which to fill the post or set a special election. The term runs out in November.
Other items on this week agenda including: Resolution to submit a grant application for the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority for the 2026 Auto Theft Task Force grant program and public comments.
NEWS
Comprehensive plan workshop on March 23
There will be a Bowie City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission workshop at 5 p.m. on March 23 in the east hall of the Bowie Community Center.
Staff from Public Management will provide an update on the city’s comprehensive plan, which they have been working on for almost a year. The plan is in “milestone three” of the planning process, where the project team is focused on analysis and plan development, working to refine the plan from the preliminary concepts developed in phase two.
The public is invited to attend this workshop to see what the plan includes and express their ideas.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.s
NEWS
Lake day ends in tragedy as father dies trying to save his kids
A Sunday afternoon of lake fun ended in tragedy for a Bowie family as a father of two drowned while attempting to rescue his children who had drifted too far from shore.
The 911 call for a possible lost swimmer near Selma Park on Lake Amon G. Carter came in at 12:58 p.m. Sunday to the Montague County Sheriff’s office, which immediately dispatched deputies to the scene. Bowie Police also responded when it was determined there could be a possible drowning.
Police Chief Guy Green said Randall Jack Carpenter, 33, jumped into the water to save his children who had drifted too far out in the water. He, along with his fiance and children, were enjoying the lake during spring break. The fiancée told KAUZ news the children were told to stay in knee-high water, but strong winds came up quickly causing large waves and soon the kids were shouting for help. Their dad ran into the water and started trying to push the kids back toward shore. The fiancée called 911.
Green said Bowie Officers Cody Stone and Esteban Moreno went into the water when they got to the scene trying to get to the kids in more than 10 feet of water.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Pictured above: Family members watch as Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden boats searched for a missing swimming Monday. The body of Randall Jack Carpenter was found around 10 a.m. on Monday. (Photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Bowie Trustees consider personnel issues, approve contracts
Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District discussed personnel issues in closed session during their March 16 meeting before approving all submitted staff contracts. There were no resignations announced.
Superintendent Donna Hale said there was a little discussion on the three major positions that are vacant as the district continues accepting applications for high school principal, assistant superintendent and head boy’s basketball coach.
The district has received six applicants for the principal post and 71 for the coaching job. Hale said they may be looking at restructuring the assistant superintendent’s position, but no decisions have been made.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
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