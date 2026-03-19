Bowie City Councilors may fill vacancy

A Sunday afternoon of lake fun ended in tragedy for a Bowie family as a father of two drowned while attempting to rescue his children who had drifted too far from shore.

The 911 call for a possible lost swimmer near Selma Park on Lake Amon G. Carter came in at 12:58 p.m. Sunday to the Montague County Sheriff’s office, which immediately dispatched deputies to the scene. Bowie Police also responded when it was determined there could be a possible drowning.

Police Chief Guy Green said Randall Jack Carpenter, 33, jumped into the water to save his children who had drifted too far out in the water. He, along with his fiance and children, were enjoying the lake during spring break. The fiancée told KAUZ news the children were told to stay in knee-high water, but strong winds came up quickly causing large waves and soon the kids were shouting for help. Their dad ran into the water and started trying to push the kids back toward shore. The fiancée called 911.

Green said Bowie Officers Cody Stone and Esteban Moreno went into the water when they got to the scene trying to get to the kids in more than 10 feet of water.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

Pictured above: Family members watch as Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden boats searched for a missing swimming Monday. The body of Randall Jack Carpenter was found around 10 a.m. on Monday. (Photo by Barbara Green)