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March 20 is the first official day of spring.

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NEWS

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2 days ago

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03/20/2026

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Record high temperatures expected this weekend.

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NEWS

Bowie City Councilors may fill vacancy

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3 days ago

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03/19/2026

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The Bowie City Council will consider applicants to fill the vacancy in precinct one north ward when its meets at 6 p.m. on March 24.

The council has been accepting applications since the resignation of Brandon Walker about two weeks ago, after he moved out of the precinct. The council has 30 days in which to fill the post or set a special election. The term runs out in November.

Other items on this week agenda including: Resolution to submit a grant application for the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority for the 2026 Auto Theft Task Force grant program and public comments.

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NEWS

Comprehensive plan workshop on March 23

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3 days ago

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03/19/2026

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There will be a Bowie City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission workshop at 5 p.m. on March 23 in the east hall of the Bowie Community Center.
Staff from Public Management will provide an update on the city’s comprehensive plan, which they have been working on for almost a year. The plan is in “milestone three” of the planning process, where the project team is focused on analysis and plan development, working to refine the plan from the preliminary concepts developed in phase two.
The public is invited to attend this workshop to see what the plan includes and express their ideas.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.s

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