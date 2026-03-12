SPORTS
Bowie’s golf teams competing well
Bowie’s girl’s golfers (left) won the Buzzy Open at Diamond Oaks Golf Course shooting 375. Miley Thompson was 4th place individual shooting an 87 and Tess Egenbacher was 5th place individual shooting an 88. Kendall Fallis shot a 99 with both Reegen Ferguson and Lillie Maddox shooting 101. The boys finished second in their division. Caden Belcher led the boys with a 73, good enough for fourth place. Cason Airington fired a 76, Rayder Mann a 78, Preston Loyd an 83 and Chase White a 91. Team 2 was led by Trae Siegler with an 84, Easton Richey shot an 87. Bear Combs shot an 89, Caden Rutherford a 89 and Cody Chandler a 114.
Both squads had their steallar rounds against a number of 5A and 6A schools.
Courtesy photos
SPORTS
Forestburg hosts its first track meet in new facility
By BRIAN SMITH
sports@bowienewsonline.com
Several county 1A teams took part in the Forestburg track meet March 5.
The host Longhorns, Saint Jo, Gold-Burg, Bellevue, and Prairie Valley all took part in the day long event.It was the first meet hosted at the new track which was finished earlier this school year. Both girls and boys competed at the meet.
See the full results in the Thursday Bowie News.
Pictured – Saint Jo’s girls competed in a relay race at the meet. (Photo by Jennifer Gaston)
SPORTS
Saint Jo opens its tourney with a tie
By BRIAN SMITH
sports@bowienewsonline.com
Saint Jo opened its boy’s baseball tournament March 5 with a 3-all, five-inning tie with Ector.
Ector stranded a runner in the top of the first. Saint Jo struck for a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Pictured Damon Byrd of Saint Jo looks to bunt against Ector at a tournament opener. (Photo by Brian Smith)
SPORTS
County lifters qualify for state meet
By BRIAN SMITH
sports@bowienewsonline.com
Five girls qualified for the State Powerlifting Meet in Edinburg next week by virtue of being in the top two finishers in their weight classes at Regionals March 7.
Bowie’s Haley Henry and Cincinnati Lopez both finished second in their respective weight classes at Breckenridge High School.
Henry lifted a combined 660 pounds at 114-lbs while Lopez lifted 815 pounds at 220 lbs.
Nocona’s Kaitlyn Tiffner and Bellevue’s Brylie Hager both won their weight classes.
Tiffner lifted 555 pounds at 105 lbs. with Hager lifting 615 pounds at 114 lbs.
Hager’s teammate Mary Grace Broussard was second in the 148-pound class.
She lifted a combined 755 pounds.
Two regional qualifiers just missed qualifying for State.
Nocona’s Jaelyn Rodriguez was third at 242 lbs., lifting a combined 610 pounds.
Bellevue’s Landry Fluitt also finished third at 132 lbs., also lifting 610 pounds.
Finishing fifth was Ella Broussard of Bellevue, who lifted 350 pounds in the 123-pound class.
Nocona’s Dixie Jones was seventh at 114 lbs.
She lifted a combined 405-pounds.
Bellevue’s Emma Blaylock finished 10th in the 165-pound division with a combined lift of 540-pounds.
Also finishing 10th in her class was Kayla Ragalado of Bowie. She lifted a combined 475-pounds at 132 lbs.
Bowie’s Lily Hamilton finished 11th at 114 lbs. She lifted 455 pounds.
Myra Anderson was 12th at 148 lbs and lifted 555-pounds.
Top photo – Bowie Cincinnati Lopez finished second at regionals and advances to state.
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