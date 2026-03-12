Forestburg hosts its first track meet in new facility

By BRIAN SMITH

sports@bowienewsonline.com

Several county 1A teams took part in the Forestburg track meet March 5.

The host Longhorns, Saint Jo, Gold-Burg, Bellevue, and Prairie Valley all took part in the day long event.It was the first meet hosted at the new track which was finished earlier this school year. Both girls and boys competed at the meet.

See the full results in the Thursday Bowie News.

Pictured – Saint Jo’s girls competed in a relay race at the meet. (Photo by Jennifer Gaston)