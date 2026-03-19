Commissioners court to meet on March 23

Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet in regular session at 9 a.m. on March 23 in the courthouse annex.

Items on the agenda are as follows: Proclamation for April as Child Abuse Awareness Month; approve bonds for county tax assessor and county auditor; consider the Texas Association of Counties risk management pool and property renewal questionnaire for 2026; accept unanticipated revenue of $840 from Texas Association of Counties HEBP; review agreement with Blue Voice for AI software in the sheriff’s office; interlocal agreement between the county and Forestburg Independent School District; consider precinct four vacating a 230 ft X 25 ft portion on the west end of Shady Grove Road in Nocona; approve replat of lots 293 and 2943 in Silver Lakes Ranch and amend revised plat 4 for Oak Shores subdivision to renumber lots due to a scrivener error.

The agenda also includes the consent agenda of bills, minutes and monthly reports, plus public comments.