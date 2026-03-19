Springtime Sip & Stroll on March 20

It is time for Spring and the commencement of the first 2026 Sip & Stroll with Me event in downtown Bowie on March 20.

Bowie Community Development and 20 downtown participating business owners are excited to welcome back strollers to the community and usher in the warmer temperatures. This event is a great opportunity to see what is new and true to Bowie. Plus, on March 20, the Friends of the Bowie Animal Shelter will be set up in downtown for adoptions.

Fun activities like a spring photo booth, live music and horse-drawn carriage rides down the historic brick streets are all attractions coming from 5 to 8 p.m. on March 20. It is a great chance to support local business with some shopping for everything from vintage vinyl records to sourdough bread, to turquoise jewelry and items unique to Bowie.

Strollers will be able to start at any of the participating merchants/businesses and purchase an armband and/or souvenir glass for $15. Participants may also choose to use their Sip and Stroll with me glass from a previous event. The funds collected help beautify our community such as the addition of the light poles and banners, benches, and more and support the events which improve the quality of life for citizens.

Read the full story that includes the list of participating merchants in your Thursday Bowie News.