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Missing swimmer’s body found Monday
The body of Bowie man was found in off the point of Selma Park on Lake Amon G. Carter after he went missing while swimming out to help his children who appeared to have gotten too far from shore due to the winds.
The search for Randall Carpenter began around 1 p.m. Sunday following a 911 call. He was reportedly swimming out to get his two children ages eight and 13, who had drifted too far from shore and could not get back. A 911 call about swimmers in danger went to the Montague County Sheriff’s office and Bowie Police also responded. First responders were able to get the attention of some two boaters who assisted and got the children out of the water and back to shore. They were taken by ambulance to Decatur Medical City and were treated for inhaling water.
An afternoon search for the father continued with high winds creating large white caps and dangerous boating conditions. Boats were pulled out around around 4 p.m. due to those concerns, however, Police Chief Guy Green said they continued to search the shoreline and the sheriff’s staff sent up a drone to search. At dark the search was halted, but resumed Monday morning around 8 a.m. with a Wise EMS rescue boat and two parks and wildlife boats with sonar searching for the missing man.
Sonar found the man on the bottom of the lake and divers from the Wichita Falls Police Department recovered Carpenter around 10 a.m. Monday.
(Pictured at top) Wise EMS and Texas Parks and Wildlife boats were on Lake Amon Carter Monday morning continuing the search for a missing swimming that began Sunday afternoon. (Photo by Barbara Green)
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Column explores qualifications for county judge, commissioner and justice of the peace
Leading up to this primary election there have been lots of questions about the requirements to fill these positions, which are the only contested races in Montague County. The Bowie News review the Texas Association of Counties and state code in regard to requirements and ongoing educational requirements. Read the column in Thursday’s Bowie News.
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Friday school closures
Bellevue ISD will start at 10 a.m. on Friday
Gold-Burg, Forestburg and Prairie Valley will not have school Friday.
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County XC runners qualify for state meet
At least three county athletes qualified for the State Cross Country Meet in Round Rock next weekend.
Bowie’s Brayden Willett finished 7th at the Region I-3A Meet Monday in Lubbock with a time of 16:46.50. He was followed by teammates Monte Mayfield with a time of 18:08.90, Kellen Rater with a 18:22.0 time, Jackson Frye in 18:40.10, Shawn Willett in 18:42.60, Austin Jones in 19:10 and Hayden Sutton with a 20:44.3 time.
The Lady Rabbits were paced by Ollie Gaston in 13:04.2. Bowie had five more runners taking part including Laney Segura in 14:33, Bella Lozano in 14:34.7, Mariah Tompkins in 14:56.5, Scarlett Aviles in 15:50.9 and Isabella Caswell in 17:09.
For further information, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
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