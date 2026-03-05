Montague County elects first female county judge

Montague County elected its first female county judge as Angelia Richardson won with 60.96% of the vote. Incumbent Commissioner Mike Mayfield also defeated his challenger taking 70.16% of the vote.

Winners will face off in November. There was a 27.86% voter turnout in Montague County with 4,335 ballots cast out of the 15,560 registered voters.

Read the full story in Thursday’s Bowie News. Election results listed on the webpage in a separate story.