NEWS
Montague County elects first female county judge
Montague County elected its first female county judge as Angelia Richardson won with 60.96% of the vote. Incumbent Commissioner Mike Mayfield also defeated his challenger taking 70.16% of the vote.
Winners will face off in November. There was a 27.86% voter turnout in Montague County with 4,335 ballots cast out of the 15,560 registered voters.
Read the full story in Thursday’s Bowie News. Election results listed on the webpage in a separate story.
NEWS
Tonight’s tornado watch has been cancelled
National Weather Service has cancelled the tornado watch for tonight.
NEWS
Tornado watch issued for North Texas this evening
Montague County Emergency Management – Tornado Watch
Effective: 02:47 PM CST on 03/06/2026
Expires: 10:00 PM CST on 03/06/2026
Alert: THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 15 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COLLIN, COOKE, DALLAS, DELTA, DENTON, FANNIN, GRAYSON, HOPKINS, HUNT, JACK, LAMAR, MONTAGUE, PALO PINTO, PARKER, ROCKWALL, STEPHENS, TARRANT, WISE, YOUNG, THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, ARLINGTON, BONHAM, BOWIE, BRECKENRIDGE, BRIAR, BRIDGEPORT, CARROLLTON, COMMERCE, COOPER, DALLAS, DECATUR, DENISON, DENTON, FLOWER MOUND, FORT WORTH, FRISCO, GAINESVILLE, GRAHAM, GREENVILLE, HEATH, JACKSBORO, LEWISVILLE, MCKINNEY, MINERAL WELLS, NOCONA, OLNEY, PARIS, PLANO, ROCKWALL, SHERMAN, SULPHUR SPRINGS, AND WEATHERFORD.
Target Area: Collin, TX; Cooke, TX; Dallas, TX; Delta, TX; Denton, TX; Fannin, TX; Grayson, TX; Hopkins, TX; Hunt, TX; Jack, TX; Lamar, TX; Montague, TX; Palo Pinto, TX; Parker, TX; Rockwall, TX; Stephens, TX; Tarrant, TX; Wise, TX; Young, TX
NEWS
Weather updates for today and the weekend
Heads up! Isolated to scattered storms will be possible this afternoon across parts of North Texas, especially along and north of I-20. Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, and even tornadoes. Pay attention to the weather today!
Unsettled weather will continue across much of North and Central TX Saturday into Sunday as a cold front pushes into the region. A few strong to severe storms will be possible across Central TX on Saturday with locally heavy rainfall increasing the threat for flash flooding late Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
100th Birthday3 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News