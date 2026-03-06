Weather updates for today and the weekend

Heads up! Isolated to scattered storms will be possible this afternoon across parts of North Texas, especially along and north of I-20. Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, and even tornadoes. Pay attention to the weather today!

Unsettled weather will continue across much of North and Central TX Saturday into Sunday as a cold front pushes into the region. A few strong to severe storms will be possible across Central TX on Saturday with locally heavy rainfall increasing the threat for flash flooding late Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon.