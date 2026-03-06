Connect with us

NEWS

Weather updates for today and the weekend

Published

14 hours ago

on

Heads up! Isolated to scattered storms will be possible this afternoon across parts of North Texas, especially along and north of I-20. Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce large hail, damaging wind gusts, and even tornadoes. Pay attention to the weather today!

Unsettled weather will continue across much of North and Central TX Saturday into Sunday as a cold front pushes into the region. A few strong to severe storms will be possible across Central TX on Saturday with locally heavy rainfall increasing the threat for flash flooding late Saturday morning into Saturday afternoon.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NEWS

Tonight’s tornado watch has been cancelled

Published

7 hours ago

on

03/06/2026

By

National Weather Service has cancelled the tornado watch for tonight.

Continue Reading

NEWS

Tornado watch issued for North Texas this evening

Published

11 hours ago

on

03/06/2026

By

Montague County Emergency Management – Tornado Watch

Effective: 02:47 PM CST on 03/06/2026

Expires: 10:00 PM CST on 03/06/2026

Alert: THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 15 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS COLLIN, COOKE, DALLAS, DELTA, DENTON, FANNIN, GRAYSON, HOPKINS, HUNT, JACK, LAMAR, MONTAGUE, PALO PINTO, PARKER, ROCKWALL, STEPHENS, TARRANT, WISE, YOUNG, THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLEN, ARLINGTON, BONHAM, BOWIE, BRECKENRIDGE, BRIAR, BRIDGEPORT, CARROLLTON, COMMERCE, COOPER, DALLAS, DECATUR, DENISON, DENTON, FLOWER MOUND, FORT WORTH, FRISCO, GAINESVILLE, GRAHAM, GREENVILLE, HEATH, JACKSBORO, LEWISVILLE, MCKINNEY, MINERAL WELLS, NOCONA, OLNEY, PARIS, PLANO, ROCKWALL, SHERMAN, SULPHUR SPRINGS, AND WEATHERFORD.

Target Area: Collin, TX; Cooke, TX; Dallas, TX; Delta, TX; Denton, TX; Fannin, TX; Grayson, TX; Hopkins, TX; Hunt, TX; Jack, TX; Lamar, TX; Montague, TX; Palo Pinto, TX; Parker, TX; Rockwall, TX; Stephens, TX; Tarrant, TX; Wise, TX; Young, TX

Continue Reading

NEWS

Montague County elects first female county judge

Published

2 days ago

on

03/05/2026

By

Montague County elected its first female county judge as Angelia Richardson won with 60.96% of the vote. Incumbent Commissioner Mike Mayfield also defeated his challenger taking 70.16% of the vote.
Winners will face off in November. There was a 27.86% voter turnout in Montague County with 4,335 ballots cast out of the 15,560 registered voters.

Read the full story in Thursday’s Bowie News. Election results listed on the webpage in a separate story.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending