Nocona City Council meets March 17

Members of the Nocona City Council will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. on March 17 in city hall.

The meeting opens with items of community interest by the mayor and council followed by public comments and the consent agenda.

In the workshop agenda, the annual 2024-25 outside audit will be presented.

City Manager Lynn Henley and Public Works Director Winston Ezzell will discuss repairs to the water tower and the designation of a parallel parking space in the downtown area.

During the winter freeze a small leak was found in the water tower and while it was considered manageable repair personnel were called in to give it a closer look. A corrosion leak at the weld seam was patched, along with a couple of others spots that appear to have leaked previously.

Divers went into the tank and noticed a few other corrosion nodules inside the tank above the water line inside the storage tank. The 150-foot tall tower stores 400,000 gallons of water. Ezzell said they ere going to look into the cost of recoating the interior and painting the outside, which are both expensive propositions. The also want to consider replacing the storage tank at the water plant.

The council will consider continuing its participation in the Atmos Steering Committee Cities, which advocate for its members in regard to rate hikes.

In two property questions the survey and next steps including setting a minimum set of development standards to place up for bid 18.73 acres in the JD Jennings survey adjoining the Indian Oaks Golf Course hole six.

Discuss steps necessary including drafting a municipal service plan to annex two tracts belonging to the Nortn Texas Society of History and Culture dba Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum

Other topics on the workshop agenda include: Reappointing Brandi Shipman to the Nocona Economic Development Corporation Board (Type B); report from the NEDC director about lighting on the top of Clay Street downtown buildings; discuss fire department applying for two new Texas Forest Service grants and amend the city budget for matching funds; review 2026 Public Utilities Commission cost price index increase of 1.1158% for telecommunication right-of-way rates; and hear from Pam Ross regarding neighboring property she feels may violate the public nuisance code.

Action on the financial audit, NEDC appointment, fire department grans, budget amendments for fiscal 2025-26 and the Atmos Cities will be in the regular agenda following the workshop agenda.