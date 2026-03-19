Bowie Chamber celebrates, presents awards

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Despite a weather postponement members of the Bowie Chamber of Commerce and the community celebrated the past year’s accomplishments at Monday night’s banquet.

The annual banquet was originally scheduled for the last Monday in January, but a winter ice storm that week pushed the event out. The banquet theme was “It’s All About You,” with a focus on members and their businesses. Approximately 200 people attended.

All the tables showcased members and those decorators hoped to win the Best Decorated Table Award. This year those prizes opened the awards with Walmart winning first place, Flood’s Market, second and Bowie Public Library, third.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News with lots of photos from the awards.

Top photo – The staff of Thrift Angels Store and owner Bill Santos accepted the Community Support Award given by the Bowie Chamber of Commerce.

Keelan Dunn conducted the live auction at Monday’s Bowie Chamber of Commerce Banquet. (Photo by Barbara Green)