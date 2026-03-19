EDIBLES
Take sweetness to new heights
(Family Features) Whether you can’t quite give up on the holiday treats or the festivities are continuing into 2026, these Easy Lemon Blueberry Bars offer a light, fruity bite. The melted white chocolate drizzle is just what gatherings with loved ones call for. Visit Culinary.net for more delicious desserts to enjoy this year.
Easy Lemon Blueberry Bars
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
- 1 stick butter, melted
- 1 box lemon cake mix
- 2 eggs
- 1/3 cup fresh blueberries
- 2/3 cup white chocolate chips, divided
- 1/3 cup chopped pecans
- Heat oven to 350 F.
- In bowl, combine butter, cake mix, eggs, blueberries, 1/3 cup white chocolate chips and pecans.
- Butter 7-by-11-inch pan and spread mixture evenly into pan. Bake 30-35 minutes.
- Let cool then melt remaining white chocolate chips and drizzle over bars.
- Tip: If melted white chocolate chips are too thick, add a little oil before drizzling.
SOURCE:
Culinary.net
EDIBLES
Put the grill to work in 2026
(Family Features) Transitioning from high-yield meals that serve a crowd to easy, homemade dinners can be a bit of a shock after the festivities are over. Save yourself the time and hassle of cooking after a season of gifts and gatherings with this Grilled Chicken Bundt recipe that lets the grill do the work for you. For more time-saving family dinner ideas, visit Culinary.net.
Grilled Chicken Bundt
Recipe courtesy of “Cookin’ Savvy”
Servings: 4-6
- 4 potatoes
- 2 carrots
- 8 Brussel’s sprouts
- oil
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder, divided
- 2 tablespoons onion powder, divided
- 2 teaspoons salt, divided
- 1 whole chicken (4-5 pounds)
- 1/2 stick butter, softened
- Heat grill to 350 F with one burner off for indirect heat.
- Cut potatoes, carrots and Brussel’s sprouts into bite-sized pieces. Drizzle with oil and mix in 1 tablespoon garlic powder, 1 tablespoon onion powder and 1 teaspoon salt; set aside.
- Rub chicken with softened butter, remaining garlic powder, remaining onion powder and remaining salt.
- Place some veggies in bottom of bundt pan. Place chicken on top of chimney or tube of bundt pan. Fill pan with remaining veggies.
- Place pan over indirect heat and grill 1 hour, 30 minutes, or until chicken reaches internal temperature of 165 F.
EDIBLES
Beat the winter blues with a childhood classic
(Feature Impact) If a cold snap has you feeling blue, turn back the clock and warm up the kitchen with a kid-friendly favorite the whole family can enjoy. Mac and cheese is a staple in households across the country, and this version with made-from-scratch sauce will leave your loved ones asking for more.
To make it a full-blown meal, pair Simple Skillet Mac and Cheese with grilled or pan-seared chicken to forget about the weather with time together.
Visit Culinary.net to find more comfort food classics.
Simple Skillet Mac and Cheese
Recipe adapted from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe
Total time: 30 minutes
Servings: 6
- 3 1/2 cups water, plus extra if needed
- 1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk, divided
- 12 ounces pasta shells
- salt, to taste
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
- 1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 2 tablespoons butter, cut into small chunks
- ground black pepper, to taste
- In nonstick skillet over high heat, bring water, 1 cup evaporated milk and shells to simmer. Season with salt, to taste. Cook, stirring, until pasta is tender and liquid thickens, 9-12 minutes.
- In small bowl, whisk remaining evaporated milk, cornstarch and dry mustard. Stir into skillet. Continue simmering until slightly thickened, about 1 minute.
- Remove skillet from heat. Stir in cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses in batches, adding water to adjust consistency. Stir in butter then season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Photo courtesy of Unsplash
EDIBLES
Stop the sniffles with sick day soup
(Feature Impact) Coughs and sniffles don’t have to derail you for long – not with a fresh, homemade stockpot full of Sick Day Chicken Noodle Soup. Loaded with rotisserie chicken, celery and carrots, it’s sure to warm you from the inside-out as a warm, comforting meal. Plus, with eight servings, this dish can help solve dinnertime dilemmas throughout the week by storing leftovers in the refrigerator and reheating on the stove.
Warm up your winter meals with more comforting ideas available at Culinary.net.
Sick Day Chicken Noodle Soup
Recipe adapted from Tastes Better from Scratch
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Servings: 8
- 1/2 tablespoon butter
- 2 ribs celery, diced
- 3-4 large carrots, diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 10 cups chicken stock or broth
- 1/8 teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1/8 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- chicken bouillon cubes (optional)
- 4 cups dry egg noodles
- 3 cups cooked rotisserie chicken
- In large stockpot over medium-high heat, saute butter, celery and carrots 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds.
- Add chicken stock or broth and season with rosemary, thyme and crushed red pepper. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Taste and add chicken bouillon cubes, if desired, for flavor.
- Bring to boil. Add noodles and cook until al dente. Remove from heat once noodles are tender.
- Add chicken. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired.
Photo courtesy of Shutterstock
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