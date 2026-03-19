Take sweetness to new heights

(Feature Impact) If a cold snap has you feeling blue, turn back the clock and warm up the kitchen with a kid-friendly favorite the whole family can enjoy. Mac and cheese is a staple in households across the country, and this version with made-from-scratch sauce will leave your loved ones asking for more.

To make it a full-blown meal, pair Simple Skillet Mac and Cheese with grilled or pan-seared chicken to forget about the weather with time together.

Visit Culinary.net to find more comfort food classics.

Simple Skillet Mac and Cheese

Recipe adapted from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe



Total time: 30 minutes



Servings: 6

3 1/2 cups water, plus extra if needed



1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk, divided



12 ounces pasta shells

salt, to taste



1 teaspoon cornstarch



1/2 teaspoon dry mustard



1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese



1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese



2 tablespoons butter, cut into small chunks



ground black pepper, to taste

In nonstick skillet over high heat, bring water, 1 cup evaporated milk and shells to simmer. Season with salt, to taste. Cook, stirring, until pasta is tender and liquid thickens, 9-12 minutes. In small bowl, whisk remaining evaporated milk, cornstarch and dry mustard. Stir into skillet. Continue simmering until slightly thickened, about 1 minute. Remove skillet from heat. Stir in cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses in batches, adding water to adjust consistency. Stir in butter then season with salt and pepper, to taste.

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