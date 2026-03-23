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Texas Rangers investigating an officer involved shooting near Sunset

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7 hours ago

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On March 22, the Texas Rangers were called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Montague County.
The Montague County Sheriff’s Office and the Bowie Police Department were involved reports the public information officer of the Wichita Falls Department of Public Safety.
The suspect in this incident is deceased, and a Bowie Police Officer sustained minor injuries. The identity of the suspect and officers involved will not be released at this time. The Texas Rangers’ investigation remains ongoing.
The Bowie News has been unable to obtain any information from the sheriff’s office or police department, who referred the case to the Rangers.
Residents the Sunset area report lots of law enforcement vehicles in Spur 511 area outside of the community. The Bowie Police blotter lists local officers were called to assist a deputy when a suspect pulled a gun. The original call was allegedly a violation of the county burn ban, but no confirmation was available.

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Bowie City Councilors may fill vacancy

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4 days ago

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03/19/2026

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The Bowie City Council will consider applicants to fill the vacancy in precinct one north ward when its meets at 6 p.m. on March 24.

The council has been accepting applications since the resignation of Brandon Walker about two weeks ago, after he moved out of the precinct. The council has 30 days in which to fill the post or set a special election. The term runs out in November.

Other items on this week agenda including: Resolution to submit a grant application for the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority for the 2026 Auto Theft Task Force grant program and public comments.

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