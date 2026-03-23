Texas Rangers investigating an officer involved shooting near Sunset

On March 22, the Texas Rangers were called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Montague County.

The Montague County Sheriff’s Office and the Bowie Police Department were involved reports the public information officer of the Wichita Falls Department of Public Safety.

The suspect in this incident is deceased, and a Bowie Police Officer sustained minor injuries. The identity of the suspect and officers involved will not be released at this time. The Texas Rangers’ investigation remains ongoing.

The Bowie News has been unable to obtain any information from the sheriff’s office or police department, who referred the case to the Rangers.

Residents the Sunset area report lots of law enforcement vehicles in Spur 511 area outside of the community. The Bowie Police blotter lists local officers were called to assist a deputy when a suspect pulled a gun. The original call was allegedly a violation of the county burn ban, but no confirmation was available.