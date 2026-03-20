Bowie City Councilors may fill vacancy

The Bowie City Council will consider applicants to fill the vacancy in precinct one north ward when its meets at 6 p.m. on March 24.

The council has been accepting applications since the resignation of Brandon Walker about two weeks ago, after he moved out of the precinct. The council has 30 days in which to fill the post or set a special election. The term runs out in November.

Other items on this week agenda including: Resolution to submit a grant application for the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority for the 2026 Auto Theft Task Force grant program and public comments.