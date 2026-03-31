NEWS
Truck crashes into house
Bowie EMS, Bowie Rural and Sunset VFDs and Department of Public Safety officials responded to an accident call at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday where a pickup truck reportedly ran into this house located at 349 State Highway 101. It appears the white truck may have struck another truck (black) parked in the yard before hitting the house, however, no details were available at presstime. It also did not appear that anyone was hurt, the driver was scene walking around the truck. (News photos by Barbara Green)
NEWS
Power out during repair
Power will be out between Miller & Patterson, and Pillar & Nelson streets for approximately 2 hours to replace a transformer.
NEWS
Nocona General Hospital board hosting community town hall to meet new ER group
The board and staff of Nocona General Hospital invite the community to attend a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. on March 30 at the H.J. Justin Building in downtown Nocona.
During this meeting the new emergency room group, Acute Care Optimized, will be introduced, followed by a time of “mix-and-mingle.”
Guests will have the opportunity to meet and visit with ACP President Andy Wilson, MD, ACP’s chief medical officer Brett Burnett, MD and Dr. Kevin Woods, who will serve as chief medical officer for the local group. Both Wilson and Burnett are certified ER physicians.
Hospital administrator Lance Meekins and board president Charles May also will bring brief remarks.
NEWS
Residence heavily damaged by fire
This metal-clad residence at 4190 U.S. 81N near Applegate Road was heavily damaged by fire Saturday afternoon. Cause of the fire is still under investigation. Multiple fire departments responded. (Courtesy photos)
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