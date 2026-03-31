Truck crashes into house

The board and staff of Nocona General Hospital invite the community to attend a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. on March 30 at the H.J. Justin Building in downtown Nocona.

During this meeting the new emergency room group, Acute Care Optimized, will be introduced, followed by a time of “mix-and-mingle.”

Guests will have the opportunity to meet and visit with ACP President Andy Wilson, MD, ACP’s chief medical officer Brett Burnett, MD and Dr. Kevin Woods, who will serve as chief medical officer for the local group. Both Wilson and Burnett are certified ER physicians.

Hospital administrator Lance Meekins and board president Charles May also will bring brief remarks.