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NEWS

Truck crashes into house

Published

2 hours ago

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Bowie EMS, Bowie Rural and Sunset VFDs and Department of Public Safety officials responded to an accident call at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday where a pickup truck reportedly ran into this house located at 349 State Highway 101. It appears the white truck may have struck another truck (black) parked in the yard before hitting the house, however, no details were available at presstime. It also did not appear that anyone was hurt, the driver was scene walking around the truck. (News photos by Barbara Green)

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NEWS

Power out during repair

Published

5 days ago

on

03/26/2026

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Power will be out between Miller & Patterson, and Pillar & Nelson streets for approximately 2 hours to replace a transformer.

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NEWS

Nocona General Hospital board hosting community town hall to meet new ER group

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5 days ago

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03/26/2026

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The board and staff of Nocona General Hospital invite the community to attend a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. on March 30 at the H.J. Justin Building in downtown Nocona.
During this meeting the new emergency room group, Acute Care Optimized, will be introduced, followed by a time of “mix-and-mingle.”
Guests will have the opportunity to meet and visit with ACP President Andy Wilson, MD, ACP’s chief medical officer Brett Burnett, MD and Dr. Kevin Woods, who will serve as chief medical officer for the local group. Both Wilson and Burnett are certified ER physicians.
Hospital administrator Lance Meekins and board president Charles May also will bring brief remarks.

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NEWS

Residence heavily damaged by fire

Published

5 days ago

on

03/26/2026

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This metal-clad residence at 4190 U.S. 81N near Applegate Road was heavily damaged by fire Saturday afternoon. Cause of the fire is still under investigation. Multiple fire departments responded. (Courtesy photos)

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