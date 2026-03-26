NEWS
Power out during repair
Power will be out between Miller & Patterson, and Pillar & Nelson streets for approximately 2 hours to replace a transformer.
NEWS
Nocona General Hospital board hosting community town hall to meet new ER group
The board and staff of Nocona General Hospital invite the community to attend a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. on March 30 at the H.J. Justin Building in downtown Nocona.
During this meeting the new emergency room group, Acute Care Optimized, will be introduced, followed by a time of “mix-and-mingle.”
Guests will have the opportunity to meet and visit with ACP President Andy Wilson, MD, ACP’s chief medical officer Brett Burnett, MD and Dr. Kevin Woods, who will serve as chief medical officer for the local group. Both Wilson and Burnett are certified ER physicians.
Hospital administrator Lance Meekins and board president Charles May also will bring brief remarks.
NEWS
Residence heavily damaged by fire
This metal-clad residence at 4190 U.S. 81N near Applegate Road was heavily damaged by fire Saturday afternoon. Cause of the fire is still under investigation. Multiple fire departments responded. (Courtesy photos)
NEWS
Bowie’s future land use map examined
A small group attended Monday night’s Bowie City Council and planning and zoning commission workshop to discuss the comprehensive plan update.
Kaitlyn Higgins-Dake of Public Management Inc. which is preparing the long-term plan using a $300,000 grant, facilitated the meeting as the group reviewed present and draft future land use maps. She noted PMI staff drove the city limits to update the map, and she asked the group to review it for any discrepancies.
Read the full story in Thursday’s Bowie News.
Pictured above – Bill Calbretta, chairman of the city planning and zoning commission talks with Kaitlyn Higgins-Dake of Public Management as they reviewed land use maps at Monday’s workshop. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS3 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
100th Birthday3 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News