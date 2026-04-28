Tornado warning issued

Early voting for the Nocona General Hospital District Board of Directors saw 285 voters cast their ballot during the first week of early voting.

Ballots may be cast early through April 28. Election day is May 2, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All voting is in the Nocona City County room at 102 Clay Street.

Candidates include two incumbents, Charles May and Ron Brown. De Brown, who had filed for re-election, later withdrew. Steve Bates and Shawn Patton are the other candidates. Three seats are open on the board.