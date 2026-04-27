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Early voting for May 2 Nocona General board election ends April 28

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4 seconds ago

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Early voting for the Nocona General Hospital District Board of Directors saw 285 voters cast their ballot during the first week of early voting.
Ballots may be cast early through April 28. Election day is May 2, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All voting is in the Nocona City County room at 102 Clay Street.
Candidates include two incumbents, Charles May and Ron Brown. De Brown, who had filed for re-election, later withdrew. Steve Bates and Shawn Patton are the other candidates. Three seats are open on the board.

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NEWS

Weather update

Published

2 days ago

on

04/25/2026

By

TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH WESTERN MONTAGUE COUNTY HAS BEEN CANCELED. HOWEVER, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING (BELOW) HAS BEEN ISSUED.

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

733 PM CDT Sat Apr 25 2026

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Montague County in north central Texas…

Northwestern Wise County in north central Texas…

Northeastern Jack County in north central Texas…

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 731 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newport, or

16 miles southwest of Bowie, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. At 729 PM CDT, 70 mph winds was

reported by Jacksboro Fire at Highway 148 and the Jack-

Clay County line.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Newport around 735 PM CDT.

Lake Bridgeport around 810 PM CDT.

Chico around 820 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Wizard

Wells, Cundiff, Park Springs, Postoak, Crafton, Fruitland, and

Vineyard.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central

Texas.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning can kill.

THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE…2.50 IN

WIND THREAT…OBSERVED

MAX WIND GUST…70 MPH

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NEWS

Tornado warning issues for southwestern Montague County

Published

2 days ago

on

04/25/2026

By

Tornado Warning

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

709 PM CDT Sat Apr 25 2026

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Southwestern Montague County in north central Texas…

Northeastern Jack County in north central Texas…

* Until 800 PM CDT.

* At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 10 miles east of Windthorst, or 21 miles south of

Henrietta, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and tennis ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

southwestern Montague and northeastern Jack Counties, including the

following locations… Postoak.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile

home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and

protect yourself from flying debris.

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE…2.50 IN

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NEWS

Be weather alert

Published

2 days ago

on

04/25/2026

By

May be an image of tornado, map and text that says 'Randlett Burkburnet Electra Waurika Wichita nion Communit ity Ringling Byers ugden owa.Park Petrolia Jefferson Dean llida Henriella Nocona Scotland Archer Arch ArcherCity .city Montague dthorst Bellevue Montaque Saint Je Megargel Bowie Olney Sunsel Alvord'

Emergency Communications Team Montague County

rondstSepoc08a4c1i95325ml95t7u1cl28u0c02679fuaght5ga25h2209f  ·

4/25/26–1752
RADAR UPDATE
Montague County remains under a Tornado Watch until 11pm tonight. Please remain weather aware.

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