Early voting for May 2 Nocona General board election ends April 28

TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH WESTERN MONTAGUE COUNTY HAS BEEN CANCELED. HOWEVER, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING (BELOW) HAS BEEN ISSUED.

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

733 PM CDT Sat Apr 25 2026

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Montague County in north central Texas…

Northwestern Wise County in north central Texas…

Northeastern Jack County in north central Texas…

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 731 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newport, or

16 miles southwest of Bowie, moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Tennis ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. At 729 PM CDT, 70 mph winds was

reported by Jacksboro Fire at Highway 148 and the Jack-

Clay County line.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Newport around 735 PM CDT.

Lake Bridgeport around 810 PM CDT.

Chico around 820 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Wizard

Wells, Cundiff, Park Springs, Postoak, Crafton, Fruitland, and

Vineyard.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central

Texas.

For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from

windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning can kill.

THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT…CONSIDERABLE

HAIL THREAT…RADAR INDICATED

MAX HAIL SIZE…2.50 IN

WIND THREAT…OBSERVED

MAX WIND GUST…70 MPH