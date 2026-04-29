COUNTY LIFE
BISD gauging interest in free pre-kindergarten
The administration and staff of Bowie Independent School District are trying to gauge community interest in the district offering free pre-kindergarten for all students who are four years old by Sept. 1, 2026.
This potential program would allow more children in the community to begin their educational journey early in a supportive and engaging environment.
Enrollment packets will be available on May 7.
Those interested are invited to a come-and-go round-up from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on May 7 at the elementary.
COUNTY LIFE
Free Comic Book Day Mini-Con on May 2
Once again it’s time for the Free Comic Book Day Mini-Con at the Bowie Public Library on May 2.
What began several years ago as a free comic book day has grown into a full day of fun activities for the entire family centered around comics, video games, cosplayers and other creatives.
It is organized by the Bowie TX Freakz & Geeks and the Bowie Public Library. Activities run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library located at 301 Walnut.
There will be free comic books to kick start or expand your collection, an epic video game high score tournament, costume contest for cosplayers of all levels, raffles swag giveaways and exclusive goodies. Unique vendors also will be on hand with special guests. Bowie TX Freakz & Geeks is a local discord group on a mission to bring nerd culture and a better connection to the area and surrounding communities. Find group on Facebook. Share your passions that may be anime, art, comics, gaming, or movies.
COUNTY LIFE
Miss Jim Bowie Days Pageant seeking entries
Entries are now open for the 2026 Miss Jim Bowie Days Pageant with a deadline of May 31 to enter.
This contest is a longstanding tradition during Jim Bowie Days giving young women an opportunity to represent the community, promote rodeo and carry on a legacy building character, integrity and western heritage.
The pageant include two age divisions: Miss Jim Bowie, age 14-21 (as of June 1, 2026) and Little Miss Jim Bowie Days, ages 6-13 (as of June 1, 2026). Entry deadline is 11:59 p.m. on May 31. All applications, fees and required materials must be submitted by this time.
Applications and information is available at jimbowiedays.com, click Miss Jim Bowie Days.
There is an optional orientation meet at 6 p.m. on May 31 at the Bowie Community Center. It is strongly recommended contestants and parents attend this meeting.
Read more on this story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Pictured – Rodeo royals from 2025 competition. Bowie News file photo
COUNTY LIFE
County residents receive NCTC Foundation awards
Nocona’s Robert Fenoglio (Center) stands with his family after he received the Ed Wright Community Service Award during the North Central Texas College Foundation Starlite Gala. The award honors service and dedication to one’s community and supporting education. (Top photo)
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