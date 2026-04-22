NEWS
Commissioner’s Court meets April 27
Montague County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on April 27.
The agenda includes the following topics:
Consider moving the May 25 meeting to May 26 due to the Memorial Day holiday.
Consider engagement letter with Edging, Parkman, Fleming and Fleming PC for the outside audit.
Request unclaimed property capitol credits for counties from the Texas Comptroller.
Appoint a local health authority for Montague County.
Review quote from Legacy Roofing to repair roof on crime lab at sheriff’s office.
Consider precinct two accepting a donation of $2,000 from Hayhurst Brothers Home, LLC to repair damages on Songbird Lane.
Precinct two to accept unanticipated revenues of $34,075 from American Frontier Auction and place it in machinery and equipment.
Precinct two line item budget adjustment of $10,000 from machinery and equipment to part-time.
Precinct four accepting unanticipated revenue of $45,950 from American Frontier Auction and place it in machinery and equipment.
Precinct four to enter a resolution agreement with Government Capital for financing of a 2014 Cat loader.
Consider going out for bids for emulsified asphalt and prime oil on a 90-day contract.
NEWS
Bowie City Council meets April 28
Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on April 28.
A pair of proclamations for National Travel and Tourism Week and local student Meredith Earp will be presented.
City Manager Bert Cunningham will report on the Rock and Pillar drainage project.
New business will include an appointment to the Bowie Community Development Board and a resolution requesting financial assistance from the Texas Water Development Board authorizing the filing of an application for assistance.
Public comments and the consent agenda wrap up the agenda.
NEWS
Burn ban has run out in the county
Burn ban off – Montague County’s burn ban ran out April 12. Residents are urged to exercise caution.
NEWS
ERCOT releases preliminary long-term load forecast for 2026-2032
(Austin, TX) — In compliance with new Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) requirements established by the Texas Legislature, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) today filed a preliminary Long-Term Load Forecast for the years 2026–2032. The forecast will be discussed at the PUCT Open Meeting on April 17, 2026.
The current forecast projects approximately 367,790 MW of demand in the ERCOT Region by 2032. For context, ERCOT’s all-time peak demand is 85,508 MW, recorded on August 10, 2023. The difference between near-term expectations and the 2032 figure reflects Texas’ continued strong economic growth, with new load being added to the ERCOT System faster and in greater amounts than ever before.
“Texas is experiencing exceptional growth and development, which is reshaping how large load demand is identified, verified, and incorporated into long-term planning,” said ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas. “As a result of a changing landscape, we believe this forecast to be higher than expected future load growth. We look forward to working with the PUCT on potential adjustments to refine how ERCOT ascertains the most accurate information for load forecasting and ensuring the system reliably and efficiently serves Texans.”
This forecast is a preliminary snapshot that informs various aspects of ERCOT transmission planning and resource adequacy reporting and is not a prediction of what will be built. It is developed from several pieces of data – including ERCOT’s base economic forecast and information provided by transmission and distribution companies who work directly with medium (25 MW – 74.9 MW) and large (75 MW and above) load customers across the state. Large load customers reflect load types such as data centers, cryptocurrency mining, industrial, and oil and gas processes.
View the preliminary Long-Term Load Forecast filing in PUCT Project 58777. For additional information, view ERCOT’s presentation for the upcoming April Board of Directors meeting at ercot.com.
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