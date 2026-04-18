NEWS
Burn ban has run out in the county
Burn ban off – Montague County’s burn ban ran out April 12. Residents are urged to exercise caution.
NEWS
ERCOT releases preliminary long-term load forecast for 2026-2032
(Austin, TX) — In compliance with new Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) requirements established by the Texas Legislature, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) today filed a preliminary Long-Term Load Forecast for the years 2026–2032. The forecast will be discussed at the PUCT Open Meeting on April 17, 2026.
The current forecast projects approximately 367,790 MW of demand in the ERCOT Region by 2032. For context, ERCOT’s all-time peak demand is 85,508 MW, recorded on August 10, 2023. The difference between near-term expectations and the 2032 figure reflects Texas’ continued strong economic growth, with new load being added to the ERCOT System faster and in greater amounts than ever before.
“Texas is experiencing exceptional growth and development, which is reshaping how large load demand is identified, verified, and incorporated into long-term planning,” said ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas. “As a result of a changing landscape, we believe this forecast to be higher than expected future load growth. We look forward to working with the PUCT on potential adjustments to refine how ERCOT ascertains the most accurate information for load forecasting and ensuring the system reliably and efficiently serves Texans.”
This forecast is a preliminary snapshot that informs various aspects of ERCOT transmission planning and resource adequacy reporting and is not a prediction of what will be built. It is developed from several pieces of data – including ERCOT’s base economic forecast and information provided by transmission and distribution companies who work directly with medium (25 MW – 74.9 MW) and large (75 MW and above) load customers across the state. Large load customers reflect load types such as data centers, cryptocurrency mining, industrial, and oil and gas processes.
View the preliminary Long-Term Load Forecast filing in PUCT Project 58777. For additional information, view ERCOT’s presentation for the upcoming April Board of Directors meeting at ercot.com.
NEWS
Saint Jo receives good 2024-25 audit
Saint Jo City Council members received a healthy audit for its 2024-25 fiscal year presented during the April 8 meeting.
Josh Harmon of Edgin, Parkman, Fleming & Fleming, P.C. offered the highlights for the financial report. City Secretary Debbie Dennis said there were no material weaknesses or deficiencies.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Pickleball dedication welcomes large crowd
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Several hundred people joined the celebration to dedicate The Blade Pickleball Courts on April 10 in Pelham Park.
Hosted by the 4B Economic Development Corporation, Bowie Chamber of Commerce, Bowie Community Development and 4A BEDC the groups celebrated the success of hard work, patience and partnership. Four covered courts were opened to the public after the ribbon cutting.
These courts are located west of Bowie Knife Plaza, along with expanded parking. It was a park enhancement project of the 4B Economic Development Corporation using 4B sales tax monies. Last June the city council approved expenses up to $1.2 million. Along with the parking and courts, there are plans to repair the walking path in this area.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
Top photo- Quinn McEwen and Bowie Police Officer Brittany Mundee tried their hand at pickleball after the dedication ceremony. (Photos by Barbara Green)
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