On The Table
Create that colorful Easter spread
(Culinary.net) – With spring in the air, it’s the perfect time to invite guests over for a hopping party. It’s also a great opportunity to tackle that dreadful spring cleaning and spruce up your living spaces with vibrant decor for visitors to enjoy alongside a delicious recipe.
With this sweet, colorful table arrangement, your whole family can get into the spring spirit. From festive utensils, a bright centerpiece and cute snacks, your spring setup can be fresh and fabulous.
Get some inspiration for decorating your spring holiday table and find recipes to fill it in Thursday’s Bowie News.
On The Table
Spring, goats and a little bit of panic
There’s a certain kind of spring morning that only exists out here—where the air still carries a chill, but everything around you insists on blooming anyway.
The Mexican plums are the first to show off, soon their delicate white blossoms will be lighting up the yard like lace.
The peaches follow close behind, soft pink and hopeful, while the fig trees begin their quiet transformation—buds swelling, promising those beautiful figs we all wildly anticipate. It’s beautiful in a way that almost makes you forget how fragile it all is.
Almost. Because if you’ve ever had an orchard and watched the weather forecast dip just a little too low, you know the feeling—that slow, creeping panic.
Read the full story in On The Table in Thursday’s Bowie News.
On The Table
Exploring the ins and outs of making chili
Today is National Chili Day, and in our house, that’s not a suggestion — it’s a production. Now, for some folks, National Chili Day means popping open a can and calling it festive. And if that’s your plan, go on ahead. I won’t stop you.
But I will whisper, sweetly, “Bless your heart.”
Now, before you accuse me of culinary snobbery, let me confess: I have opened a can of Wolf Brand Chili in my lifetime. More than once.
We’ve even hosted full-blown canned chili taste tests at our house like it was the Super Bowl of sodium. And I’ll tell you right now — Wolf Brand didn’t win. H-E-B did—every time.
Which would be mighty convenient… if we had an H-E-B close enough to run to when the craving hits. But here’s the truth: canned chili may get you through a Thursday night. It does not prepare you for Terlingua.
Here I’ll give you a great recipe and share a bit about my chili upbringing and some fascinating recent events that took us to Terlingua three times to become champions.
Read the full On the Table story in your Thursday Bowie News.
On The Table
Exploring Mardi Gras time foods
Every year, somewhere between winter’s last cold snap and spring’s first promise, kitchens across the world come alive with the same idea: now is the time to feast.
Before there were parades, beads, masks, and music, there was food — rich food, celebratory food, food meant to be shared. Mardi Gras, Fat Tuesday, Carnival, and Karnival may sound like different events, but they all point to the same moment on the calendar and the same instinct in the human heart: To gather, to indulge.
This is the season of butter, sugar, eggs, meat, and fried dough. The season of using what you have, inviting who you can and making something memorable before the rhythm of daily life changes again.
Read the full feature in the Thursday Bowie News.
Pictured above, New Orleans style beignets.
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