Gloria Ruth Lee Freeman



August 28, 1929 – April 6, 2026

NOCONA – Helen Ellzey, 96, passed away on April 6, 2026 in Nocona, TX.

The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on April 9 at Forestburg United Methodist Church with the Rev. Gregg Parr officiating. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at the church, prior to the service. A burial will follow at Perryman Cemetery.

Helen Marie Cook was born in Forestburg on Aug. 28, 1929 to Odus and Vashti Wilson Cook. She graduated from Forestburg High School. She married Dixie Lee “Dick” Ellzey on May 28, 1945. Dick joined the U.S. Marines and after basic training the two of them lived at Camp Le Jeune, NC. In 1946, they returned to Forestburg and started their family. They lived in Odessa and Snyder for a few years where Dick worked in the oil field. They returned to Forestburg with their growing family. Dick ran a service station business and Helen helped him there until she started attending college at Cook County Junior College in 1959.

In 1960, they moved to DeQuincy, LA. Dick taught mechanics at Sowela Tech and Helen continued her education at McNeese State College. She received her bachelor of art in elementary education in 1963 and began her teaching career. She taught in elementary schools in DeQuincy and in Lake Charles. She continued her education and earned a masters degree and education specialist certification.

She retired in 1987 at the time she and Dick moved back to their hometown of Forestburg. They bought country property, built a home there and enjoyed raising cattle and growing large gardens. Helen went back to teaching at Forestburg ISD and taught sixth grade for five years.

Helen was a wonderful cook and enjoyed feeding and caring for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and Dick participated in many community and church activities in their hometown.

After Dick’s death in 2012, Helen continued living on her farm and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dick; parents Odus and Vashti Cook; sister, Ouilda Cook Jones; brother, H.D. Cook; daughter, Stephannie Huck; son-in-law, Jim Lemoine; grandson, Ben Davison; great-granddaughter, Allie Elizabeth Hebert and great-grandsons Sam Davison and Duke Goyne.

Helen is survived by three children, Sonja Davison, Shelia Lemoine and Eric Ellzey; 10 grandchildren Zack Davison (wife Christine), Stephan Goyne (wife Lindsay), Eric Lemoine (wife Alex), Brad Lemoine (wife Jill), Tim Davison (wife Jessica), Courtney Hebert (husband Robby), Abby Lemoine (husband David Bueno), Ellen Ellzey, Alex Huck (wife Carly), Evan Ellzey (wife Libby); 17 great grandchildren Ember and Joseph Davison; Iris, Edward, and Helen Kawas; Tab, Jude, and Farrah Hebert; June Lemoine; Odus and Bo Goyne; Gunner, Scotty, and Brandon Mushaney; Sarah and Emmeline Ellzey; Harper Huck; several nieces; nephews and cousins.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Grace Care Center of Nocona for the loving care they showed our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Donations to Perryman Cemetery Fund would be greatly appreciated.

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