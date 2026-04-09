OBITUARIES
Helen Ellzey
August 28, 1929 – April 6, 2026
NOCONA – Helen Ellzey, 96, passed away on April 6, 2026 in Nocona, TX.
The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on April 9 at Forestburg United Methodist Church with the Rev. Gregg Parr officiating. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. at the church, prior to the service. A burial will follow at Perryman Cemetery.
Helen Marie Cook was born in Forestburg on Aug. 28, 1929 to Odus and Vashti Wilson Cook. She graduated from Forestburg High School. She married Dixie Lee “Dick” Ellzey on May 28, 1945. Dick joined the U.S. Marines and after basic training the two of them lived at Camp Le Jeune, NC. In 1946, they returned to Forestburg and started their family. They lived in Odessa and Snyder for a few years where Dick worked in the oil field. They returned to Forestburg with their growing family. Dick ran a service station business and Helen helped him there until she started attending college at Cook County Junior College in 1959.
In 1960, they moved to DeQuincy, LA. Dick taught mechanics at Sowela Tech and Helen continued her education at McNeese State College. She received her bachelor of art in elementary education in 1963 and began her teaching career. She taught in elementary schools in DeQuincy and in Lake Charles. She continued her education and earned a masters degree and education specialist certification.
She retired in 1987 at the time she and Dick moved back to their hometown of Forestburg. They bought country property, built a home there and enjoyed raising cattle and growing large gardens. Helen went back to teaching at Forestburg ISD and taught sixth grade for five years.
Helen was a wonderful cook and enjoyed feeding and caring for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and Dick participated in many community and church activities in their hometown.
After Dick’s death in 2012, Helen continued living on her farm and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dick; parents Odus and Vashti Cook; sister, Ouilda Cook Jones; brother, H.D. Cook; daughter, Stephannie Huck; son-in-law, Jim Lemoine; grandson, Ben Davison; great-granddaughter, Allie Elizabeth Hebert and great-grandsons Sam Davison and Duke Goyne.
Helen is survived by three children, Sonja Davison, Shelia Lemoine and Eric Ellzey; 10 grandchildren Zack Davison (wife Christine), Stephan Goyne (wife Lindsay), Eric Lemoine (wife Alex), Brad Lemoine (wife Jill), Tim Davison (wife Jessica), Courtney Hebert (husband Robby), Abby Lemoine (husband David Bueno), Ellen Ellzey, Alex Huck (wife Carly), Evan Ellzey (wife Libby); 17 great grandchildren Ember and Joseph Davison; Iris, Edward, and Helen Kawas; Tab, Jude, and Farrah Hebert; June Lemoine; Odus and Bo Goyne; Gunner, Scotty, and Brandon Mushaney; Sarah and Emmeline Ellzey; Harper Huck; several nieces; nephews and cousins.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Grace Care Center of Nocona for the loving care they showed our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Donations to Perryman Cemetery Fund would be greatly appreciated.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Gloria Ruth Lee Freeman
January 22, 1944 – April 1, 2026
NOCONA – Gloria Ruth Lee Freeman, 82, died on April 1, 2026 in Nocona, TX.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. April 11 at First Baptist Church Nocona. A visitation will be at 10 a.m. prior to the service.
She was born on Jan. 22, 1944 to Gerald and Margaret Morris Lee in Spanish Fort, in the same house and same bed her mother was born in. After graduating from Nocona High School in 1962, she attended both Midwestern State University and cosmetology school in Wichita Falls. She married Bill Freeman on May 6, 1967 in Gainesville. They were blessed with one son, Stephen Freeman. She worked as a hairdresser. Later she worked as a nanny to several special children and at the Carpenter’s Shop.
She was preceded in death by husband, Bill Freeman; parents, Gerald and Margaret Lee; baby sister, Holly Lee and brother-in-law, Steve Bishop.
She is survived by son, Stephen Freeman, Austin; sister, Marlene Bishop, Nocona; brother, Tim Lee, Nocona; two nieces; one nephew; two great nieces; one great nephew and a chosen grandson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Lucky Paws Animal Shelter of Nocona.
OBITUARIES
Nelda Marie Maxwell Riddle
February 5, 1938 – March 20, 2026
BOWIE – Nelda Marie Maxwell Riddle, 88, passed away after a brief illness on March 20, 2026 in Little Rock, AR.
Nelda was born on Feb. 5, 1938 in Vernon, TX to John Gray and Edith Jewel (Bibb) Maxwell. She grew up in Bellevue, and after high school, she began a secretarial career with civil service for the United States Air Force (Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls and Spangdahlem Air Force Base in Germany); Fishbach & Moore in Dallas and Houston, and ended her career working for the United States Postal Service in Italy, TX. She received numerous awards and commendations during her career.
Nelda loved her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Wanda Jean Nored Pipkin, Glenda Kay Johnson and Vanita Myrtle Thomas; brother, Stanley Wayne Maxwell; brothers-in-law, Andy Lee Nored, William “Gayle” Johnson and Weldon Leon Pipkin; and stepson, Clint Riddle.
Nelda is survived by her daughters, Teresa Pendleton Powers and her husband John, Little Rock, AR, and Lori Diane Pendleton, Bowie; her dearly loved grandson, Alec Owen Grisham, Cabot, AR; brother-in-law, Melvin Thomas, Flower Mound; sister-in-law, Louise Maxwell Carlisle, Vashti; daughter-in-law, Brenda Riddle Stevenson and family, Kemp, TX; stepson and daughter-in-law, Curtis Riddle and Michelle Riddle and family, Italy, TX; stepdaughter and son-in-law, Carrie and Jonathan Normand and family, Stephenville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Nelda would also want to remember her special friend Jonn White, Bowie, who brought a lot of happiness to her life the past several years through their almost daily messages. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Bowie.
If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please consider doing so to your favorite animal shelter or any organization that helps animals.
Paid publication
Smith Little Rock Funeral Home
www.smithfamilycares.com/smith-little-rock
OBITUARIES
Christopher Contreras
June 26, 1965 – March 24, 2026
BOWIE – Christopher Contreras, 60, died on March 24, 2026.
A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on April 3 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
He was born in Beeville on June 26, 1965. He served as a maintenance man for Bellmire Healthcare facility back in the 80s.
He is preceded in death by his father, Manuel Sr.; mother, Irene C. Hoyer; brother, Manuel Contreras Jr.; brother, Manuel Bradford Contreras and his stepmother.
He is survived by his wife, Twana Contreras; children, Christen Craft and Christopher Charles Manuel Contreras; brothers, Ruben (Janice) Contreras, Timothy Contreras, Casey Contreras and Robert Hoyer; sister, Irene Hoyer and his stepfather.
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