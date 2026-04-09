NEWS
New business agenda topics face Bowie City Council
Members of the Bowie City Council will face an agenda predominately filled with new business when they meet a 6 p.m. on April 14 in council chambers.
A bid will be awarded to Public Management for application and administrative services for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Parks grant, which the city will be applying for. At last week’s parks board meeting a preliminary draft plan for the parks, which may be included in the city’s new comprehensive plan was reviewed touching on needs and concerns of citizens.
The planning and zoning committee will make a recommendation to replat a 4.06 acre section of phase one Kingdom Ridge subdivision. The public library staff also will discuss changing operating hours.
Nine appointments will be up for council actions: Reappointments to the parks board that include Margin Latham, Janice Blahuta and Michael Eichler; reappointments to the hotel/motel board of Gaylynn Burris and Jamie Rodden, plus a new hotel board appointment in Wendy Hickey.
The only other items on the agenda are consent agenda for minutes, the city manager’s report and public comments.
NEWS
Road to close during sewer line install
Roach St. between Highway 59 & Jackson St. will be closed for approximately two weeks for sewer line installation.
Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/SqTOhP4
NEWS
Montague County to receive outside audit
Montague County Commissioners will receive the 2025-25 outside audit when they meet at 9 a.m. on April 13.
Michael Edgin, Edgin, Fleming and Fleming PC will make the financial report presentation.
In budgetary issues, the court will consider creating an animal shelter department with all necessary line-items and make a budget adjustment for $56,000 from courthouse maintenance to new line items for salary and operations.
A notice of election for the May 26 joint primary runoff election will be offered along with an addendum to the non-exclusive license and service agreement with Local Government Solutions for an additional user in justice of the peace two’s office.
The court will consider a revised quote from Ferguson to replace nine showers in the county jail. The county also will discuss going out for bids for emulsified asphalt and prime oil
NEWS
Pickleball courts formal dedication April 10
Come out and help the greater Bowie community celebrate the grand opening of The Blade Pickleball Courts at 2 p.m. on April 10.
This event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony, open play on the new courts, an opportunity to meet local players and community members all to enjoy family-friendly fun. All ages and skill levels welcome.
The new pickleball courts are located west of the Bowie Knife Plaza in Pelham Park offering four covered courts and parking.
This project was undertaken by the Bowie Economic Development Corporation 4B Board almost one year ago when the board received approval to spend up to $1.2 million from 4B sales tax funds for the park enhancement project. Following city council approval last June, construction began in late September, 2025.
The 4B Board worked closely with the parks board to plan for this project.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
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