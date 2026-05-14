COUNTY LIFE
Chisholm Trail Rodeo crowns new royals
The Chisholm Trail Rodeo of Nocona had a great two-day run last weekend. Congratulations to Hannah Cash, 2026 Queen and Teagan Gage, 2026 Princess. See more rodeo photos in your Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Mom’s Night Out Sip & Stroll welcomes spring
On May 8 Bowie Community Development hosted the Sip & Stroll with Me event that celebrates Mother’s Day and it was a big hit. See some of the participants and who won the prize baskets presented by BCDB in your Thursday Bowie News. (Photos by Cindy Roller)
COUNTY LIFE
Bowie High School hosts signing day
Sixteen seniors announced their intent for higher education and the military during a signing day ceremony on May 11 at Bowie High School. See where these young people will continue their education in the Thursday Bowie News.
Pictured: Clay Cody, assistant principal, welcomed family, friends and students to the signing ceremony. (Photo by Brian Smith)
COUNTY LIFE
Bellevue, Saint Jo open local graduation season
Graduation season begins this week as Bellevue and Saint Jo seniors walk the stage to receive their diplomas.
The Bowie News will feature the valedictorian and salutatorian’s of each of the area high school graduating classes during on May 14 and May 21, with the Graduation Keepsake section coming out on May 21 showcasing every senior.
Bellevue High School will host graduation at 7 p.m. on May 15 in the school auditorium.
Saint Jo High School will have graduation at 7 p.m. on May 21 in the domed gym.
Meet the top honor graduates of each of these schools in the Thursday paper.
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