NEWS
Saint Jo City Council meets on July 8
The Saint Jo City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on July 8 in the Saint Jo Civic Center.
The agenda includes the following items for discussion: Consider closing bank account labeled CDBG and moved funds to general fund; repeal ordinance 11.04.001 hotel tax; fire department’s updated by-laws; minutes and monthly financials and reports from committee and department heads.
NEWS
Protect your pet during holiday weekend
This Fourth of July marks the United States’ 250th birthday and the air is buzzing with excitement for the cookouts, fireworks and sunbathing to come. However, pet owners are encouraged to keep their pets’ safety in mind, as the holiday can also present potential hazards.
Dr. Gabriela Rivas, a clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, educates owners on pet emergencies that could arise during your Independence Day celebrations.
Party animals
According to Rivas, the most common Fourth of July emergencies that pets face include gastrointestinal upset from eating table scraps or getting into the trash.
Among the foods and beverages that may cause issues for pets include:
- Alcoholic beverages
- Fatty foods, such as hot dogs
- Toppings, such as onions
- Chocolate
- Garlic
- Grapes
“Corn cobs can also be a choking hazard or cause a gastrointestinal blockage,” Rivas said.
Beyond food-related hazards, high temperatures can also pose risks to pets celebrating alongside their owners.
“The holiday’s timing also brings the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke, which are also common during the hot and humid summer months,” Rivas said.
Once the sun sets and the sky lights up with colorful fireworks, it is vital to keep your pets safely indoors.
“Firework anxiety can cause pets to escape from the house or yard, leading to injuries ranging from cuts and scrapes to more severe injuries, such as being hit by a vehicle,” Rivas said.
Signs to seek help
While owners may be tempted to manage a pet-related mishap themselves, festivities should be put on pause if a pet is showing signs of distress or pain.
Signs that warrant veterinary attention include:
- Lethargy
- Difficulty breathing
- Refusal to eat or drink
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Weakness
- Wounds
- Suspected toxin ingestion
“If a pet is acting unusual or something seems out of the ordinary, owners should contact their veterinarian as soon as possible,” Rivas said.
If a regular vet is unavailable during the July 4 holiday, owners are encouraged to contact an emergency veterinary hospital.
“If toxin ingestion is suspected, owners can also contact the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center (888-426-4435) for guidance,” Rivas said. “For suspected heat stroke, move the pet to a cool area, wet the fur with lukewarm water and use a fan or air conditioning to continue cooling efforts while transporting the pet to a veterinary facility.”
Owner awareness
Celebrating responsibly includes understanding what may trigger a pet’s fear or anxiety throughout the holiday weekend.
“Unfamiliar environments, large crowds, bright lights and loud noises may cause fear or anxiety
in some pets, which can sometimes lead to aggressive behavior toward people or other animals, even in pets without a history of aggression,” Rivas said.
The best kinds of parties are the ones given proper preparation with each guest in mind — whether it is a pet or a human.
“Owners should provide plenty of fresh water and shade and limit their pet’s strenuous activity during hot weather,” Rivas said. “If your pet is fearful of loud noises, create a quiet, secure space indoors during festivities and fireworks.
“For pets with known firework anxiety, speak with your veterinarian in advance about treatment options,” she said. “Also, avoid feeding table scraps, keep trash secured and supervise interactions with people and other pets.”
With these precautions in mind, owners can help ensure their pets stay safe while enjoying this historic holiday weekend.
Pet Talk is a service of the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University. Stories can be viewed on the web at vetmed.tamu.edu/news/pet-talk. Suggestions for future topics may be directed to vmbs-editor@tamu.edu.
NEWS
Assistant principal jobs up on school board agenda
Bowie Independent School District Trustees will meet in called session at 5:30 p.m. on July 9.
An executive session is set for personnel matters as the board considers approving contracts for the assistant principals at Bowie High School and Bowie Intermediate School. Clay Cody recently resigned from BHS and Landon Wesley was promoted to principal at the intermediate after Jason Childress left the principal’s job to become the new director of student services.
In regular agenda items, Superintendent Donna Hale will provide information on the 2026-27 employee handbook and the board will consider action on the 2026-27 Student Code of Conduct.
The board also will consider action on the replacement of HVAC units at Bowie Junior High.
NEWS
Nokona Ballglove celebrates its 100th birthday
Nokona Ballglove employees and families gathered Saturday night for a party to mark the 100th anniversary of the Nocona factory. Executive Vice President Rob Storey and his wife Sandra stand with Nokona President Jeff and Laura Beraznik, who have been partners with the company since 2010. Reflecting on the history Storey thanked the employees who have made the company a success. Beraznik said Nokona was not just “American-made, but self-made,” by its leaders and its workers. He thanked them for trusting them to help continue building the family legacy, “We’re not just making ballgloves we are making memories for families.”
Photo by Barbara Green
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