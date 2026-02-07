Enjoy the American 250th special section in today’s Bowie News

Fun festivities for American’s 250th birthday this July 4 are being readied in several local communities.

Saint Jo has planned its annual old fashioned celebration with games, free watermelon, fireworks and the homemade ice cream contest is back hosted by the Saint Jo Volunteer Fire Department.

July 4th starts early in Saint Jo with the 18th Annual Old Jo’s Firecracker 5K. This chip-time, certified course, takes runners and walkers out of the historic Saint Jo Square through the countryside north of town and then back for the finish. There is a variety of age brackets for male and female runners.

The race is hosted by the Saint Jo Chamber of Commerce and Easy Street Animal Shelter.

On-site registration and check-in plus packet pick-up can be done early on July 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and race day check-in starts at 6:30 a.m. at the gazebo on the square. Race starts at 7 a.m.

Register at raceroster.com where you find registration fees and additional information.

Once the race is done, pull out your lawnchairs and enjoy the rest of the day in Boggess Park. During the afternoon guests are invited to enjoy a pick-up game of basketball or volleyball, maybe even horseshoes.

The homemade ice cream contest is back so get your ice cream made from your best recipe. Judging will take place at 2 p.m.

Pre-register by calling Britney Thomas 903-870-8338. The contest is open to all ages and there is no entry fee.

Contestants must provide a full freezer’s worth of ice cream and their own freezer, electric or hand-cranked. Electricity is provided. Tasting begins at 2 p.m. for the People’s Choice contest. First place wins $50. Winner announced at 3:15 p.m.

Free cold watermelon will be available along with other concessions including hot dogs, hamburgers and snowcones.

As the dark descends the Saint Jo Firefighters will set the skies ablaze with its popular fireworks show.

Donations support the fire department and the fireworks show. Donation jars will be around town or contact Britney Thomas at 903-870-8338 to donate or ask about a sponsorship for the evening.

Nocona

The Nocona Lions Club is planning its annual fireworks show at Lake Nocona on July 4th. The decorated boat parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at Weldon Robb and Jaycee Park.

Boaters are encouraged to dress up, play patriotic music and share their holiday spirit.

The course will boat north following the western coastline toward Boone Park, then go along the shoreline south to Nocona Hills and Lake Estates and finish back at Weldon Robb.

Boaters are reminded to follow all state boating regulations to remain safe, pick up your trash and protect pets that may be scared by the fireworks.

The Lions Club will host fireworks at dark and it welcomes donations